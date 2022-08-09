ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

WWMT

Victims identified after drowning at South Haven beach Monday

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday have been identified by the South Haven Police Department. Wednesday the names of the victims were identified as Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus. Michigan. Ernster and MacDonald...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Dangerous swimming conditions return to Lake Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Whenever it's windy, it's a good bet that Lake Michigan will be fostering some big waves. It's the recipe that's ahead of us Thursday afternoon and Thursday night as northerly winds stiffen to the tune of 25-30 mph. In general, the stronger the wind and the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Teen in critical condition after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Nola Street near Cobb Avenue. Teen threatens family at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Witnesses recount deadly hit and run at Oshtemo Walmart

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Witnesses recount the tragic moment a man ran into a 65-year-old woman in an Oshtemo Township Walmart parking lot, killing her. The 32-year-old driver intentionally hit the woman and did not know her, according to investigators. Previous reporting: Woman dies after being intentionally hit in...
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Suspect faces charge in Walmart parking lot murder

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman walking through the Walmart parking lot was murdered at random, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Her accused killer, Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Thursday. Vo was charged with one count of open murder. His bond...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman faces 10-year sentence for possession of meth in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Mount Clemens woman was found guilty for possession of meth by a Cass County jury Tuesday. The felony carries a potential 10-year sentence. The trial for Lisa Heise began Tuesday and lasted one day. Threats at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek event space designed to "link" local community together

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Link, a community event space, will work with community partners to host events in the near future. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, and City Commissioner Boonikka Herring helped with the Groundbreaking Ceremony for The Link Friday. “We...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces low-cost child care for Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. — More affordable child care is coming for thousands of Michigan families. On Tuesday Gov. Whitmer announced a bipartisan agreement that 's expected to provide about 40% of Michigan families with free or low-cost child care. Childcare Legislation: New legislation could improve childcare services in Michigan. Families...
MICHIGAN STATE

