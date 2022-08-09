Read full article on original website
SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK
SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Victims identified after drowning at South Haven beach Monday
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday have been identified by the South Haven Police Department. Wednesday the names of the victims were identified as Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus. Michigan. Ernster and MacDonald...
WWMT
Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
WWMT
Dangerous swimming conditions return to Lake Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Whenever it's windy, it's a good bet that Lake Michigan will be fostering some big waves. It's the recipe that's ahead of us Thursday afternoon and Thursday night as northerly winds stiffen to the tune of 25-30 mph. In general, the stronger the wind and the...
WWMT
One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Teen in critical condition after Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Nola Street near Cobb Avenue. Teen threatens family at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with...
WWMT
Witnesses recount deadly hit and run at Oshtemo Walmart
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Witnesses recount the tragic moment a man ran into a 65-year-old woman in an Oshtemo Township Walmart parking lot, killing her. The 32-year-old driver intentionally hit the woman and did not know her, according to investigators. Previous reporting: Woman dies after being intentionally hit in...
WWMT
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
WWMT
Suspect faces charge in Walmart parking lot murder
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman walking through the Walmart parking lot was murdered at random, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Her accused killer, Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Thursday. Vo was charged with one count of open murder. His bond...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
WWMT
Deputies arrest panhandler accused of robbing woman with BB gun in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a woman with a BB gun, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a Target parking lot in Oshtemo Township after reports of woman being robbed at gun point. Police...
WWMT
Back-to-School bash offers local children health resources in carnival atmosphere
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo family health center hosted its annual "Back to School Bash" on Thursday. The event provided low to middle-income families with back-to-school supplies, and free healthcare including vaccines, along with rides and refreshments. Back to School Concerns: As students head back to school, parents worry...
WWMT
Woman faces 10-year sentence for possession of meth in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Mount Clemens woman was found guilty for possession of meth by a Cass County jury Tuesday. The felony carries a potential 10-year sentence. The trial for Lisa Heise began Tuesday and lasted one day. Threats at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun at Walmart
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a family with a gun in the Walmart Store in Comstock Township. During a confrontation around 6:30 p.m. , the suspect threatened a family with a small, black handgun, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies. While deputies were...
WWMT
Fentanyl is the primary drug threat in the nation, Drug Enforcement Administration says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has continued its efforts to keep illegal drugs off the street, saying fentanyl is the primary drug threat in the nation during a visit to West Michigan on Thursday. Fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans aged...
WWMT
Michigan could be a top beneficiary of CHIPS Act, auto industry insiders say
LANSING, Mich. — As President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act - or CHIPS Act - this week, investing $52 billion into made-in-American semiconductor manufacturing, Michigan lawmakers declared the legislation a victory for the state. “The new CHIPS Act is a big deal for us in Michigan,”...
WWMT
Battle Creek event space designed to "link" local community together
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Link, a community event space, will work with community partners to host events in the near future. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, and City Commissioner Boonikka Herring helped with the Groundbreaking Ceremony for The Link Friday. “We...
WWMT
West Michigan school districts look to fill teacher positions amid nationwide shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The school year starts in just a few weeks, but a nationwide teacher shortage is leaving districts across the country scrambling to find staff. Job sites for schools in West Michigan showed many teacher vacancies. In Calhoun County, Battle Creek Public Schools had 34 teacher position...
WWMT
Lyme disease cases on the rise in the U.S, healthcare professionals say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lyme disease is the most common tickborne disease in the United States and cases are rising across the nation and in Michigan. Deer ticks carry the bacteria that causes Lyme. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and for some the first sign is a red, round bulls-eye...
WWMT
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces low-cost child care for Michigan families
LANSING, Mich. — More affordable child care is coming for thousands of Michigan families. On Tuesday Gov. Whitmer announced a bipartisan agreement that 's expected to provide about 40% of Michigan families with free or low-cost child care. Childcare Legislation: New legislation could improve childcare services in Michigan. Families...
WWMT
DeVos-backed education proposal submits 520k signatures to advance in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — The group behind a signature-gathering effort that would affect hundreds of thousands of Michigan children, says it turned in the required signatures to the state on Wednesday. "Let MI Kids Learn" says it wants to give Michigan parents more "educational freedom" by allowing tax-deductible donations to...
Comments / 0