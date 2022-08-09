Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
Airbnb Apologizes For Mississippi ‘Slave Cabin’ Listing After TikTok Video Goes Viral
Airbnb apologized after coming under fire over a viral TikTok video that showed a company listing for an “1830s slave cabin” where enslaved people who were forced to toil on a Mississippi plantation were housed. "Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb. We apologize...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
Viral Video Of Legoland Characters Ignoring Black Kids Leads To Lawsuit
The kids' mothers are filing a lawsuit agains the amusement park.
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
Look: Man In Viral Waterslide Video Has Been Identified
A man recently went viral for a daring water-slide jump. When the footage made the rounds, social media users wondered if the man attempted the dangerous display while going through a rough divorce or mid-life crisis. Or perhaps he was an unwinding Dad who had one too many adult beverages.
Firefighters jump on multiple tree fires caused by lighting strikes
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Fire District Firefighters have been busy these past 24 hours responding to multiple tree fires started by lightning strikes. The first fire was reported […]
Cindy Hsu Named Anchor of WCBS New Morning Newscast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cindy Hsu has been named anchor of the new WCBS weekday 9 a.m. newscast. The new show will debut on the New...
Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating
NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, health authorities from the city, New York state and the federal government said. The authorities urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease. “The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple — get vaccinated against polio,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. “With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”
Snapchat Rolls Put First-Ever Parental Tools Including a Family Center to Provide Safety for Teens
Snapchat has announced a new feature on their app — the Family Center — giving the popular social media site its first-ever parental controls in the decade since its first launched. Announced through a blog post by Snap Inc. on Tuesday, the messaging app revealed their new parental...
