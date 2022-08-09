ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
ABC News

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
The Spun

Look: Man In Viral Waterslide Video Has Been Identified

A man recently went viral for a daring water-slide jump. When the footage made the rounds, social media users wondered if the man attempted the dangerous display while going through a rough divorce or mid-life crisis. Or perhaps he was an unwinding Dad who had one too many adult beverages.
AdWeek

Cindy Hsu Named Anchor of WCBS New Morning Newscast

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cindy Hsu has been named anchor of the new WCBS weekday 9 a.m. newscast. The new show will debut on the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, health authorities from the city, New York state and the federal government said. The authorities urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease. “The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple — get vaccinated against polio,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. “With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”
