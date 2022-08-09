Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
wxxv25.com
Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier is in the works in Biloxi
Margaritaville is about to get a lot more fun with these new additions. If you have noticed some construction near Margaritaville, it’s because Paradise Pier is on its way. Paradise Pier will have three new attractions which will include an observation wheel, an arrow bar, and a roller coaster.
WLOX
"Hannah and Ariela" tells a haunting tale of human trafficking
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
ourmshome.com
Paradise Pier Fun Park To Open At Margaritaville
Margaritaville in Biloxi is jumpstarting your ticket to paradise by adding three gigantic new additions for casual family fun. Paradise Pier Fun Park, a southeast Biloxi amusement area, is on its way with three new attractions, which will include an observation wheel, an aerobar, and a roller coaster on the waterfront of Margaritaville.
thegazebogazette.com
St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty
St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
wxxv25.com
Roosters once again patrolling Downtown Ocean Springs
Carl, the beloved rooster in Downtown Ocean Springs, has a few successors patrolling the streets and business owners are delighted to once again have roosters back in the area. This is Ricky the Rooster, he’s small, sweet, and loves carbs, according to Keri Hawkins, a waitress at Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria....
wxxv25.com
Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110
Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Mississippi
If you have been to Mississippi before then you know it's a wonderful state that has a lot to offer. However, if you have never visited then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. No matter the case, I have put together a list of three beautiful but highly underrated places in Mississippi that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both short weekend getaways as well as for a longer vacation with your loved ones or even by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. Here are the places in Mississippi you should visit next time you get the chance:
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Covering up our slip-ups with Coast autobody painter
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Autobody work... It’s a service many of us don’t think much about until we’re in a car accident. Yet, according to the Department of Transportation, more and more of us are these days. In today’s ‘In Their Shoes,’ we introduce you to one...
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo chef represents Mississippi in Great American Seafood Cook-Off
Tupelo's Chef Cooper Miller is the King of Mississippi Seafood. He joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about his recent experience while competing for a national title.
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
WTOK-TV
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
ourmshome.com
COUNTRY SUPERSTAR COLE SWINDELL TO BRING “BACK DOWN TO THE BAR TOUR” TO BEAU RIVAGE
BILOXI, Miss. (August 11, 2022) – Multi-platinum selling country music superstar Cole Swindell brings his “Back Down to the Bar Tour,” with special guest Ashley Cooke, to Beau Rivage Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. The Georgia native launched his music career in 2014 and...
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
mageenews.com
God lights the path we walk
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. God lights the path we walk. There are times that we can see far ahead yet other times we have only enough light to see where we are at that moment. These are the times that we need to take that next step in complete faith in Him.
ourmshome.com
Who has the best burger on the Coast?
I know I shouldn’t do this; I get clobbered every time I do. Whenever I write about the best of something, whether it be po-boys or fried chicken, I get hate mail. Everybody has their own opinion, and mine are based on my experiencers. It doesn’t mean I think you are wrong, it’s not a personal attack, so just chill out!
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners
CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
WLOX
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
