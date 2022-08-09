ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled after Birmingham man found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 92-year-old Willie Sole has been found safe. No other information has been released at this time. — ORIGINAL (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen driving a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Person of interest in Birmingham arson, homicide arrested in Oklahoma

The man named a person of interest in an arson and homicide investigation in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday. 35-year-old Youit Dewitt Jones was booked in Carter County on a second degree robbery charge. Jones was sought by the Birmingham Police Department after a body was found inside a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Woodfin
wbrc.com

Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Guns#Reckless Driving#Birmingham Council
CBS 42

Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Second suspect arrested in shooting at Spades Restaurant and Lounge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have arrested a second suspect involved in a shooting at Spades Restaurant and Lounge that left a man injured last month. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers arrived at the restaurant and lounge on a shooting call around 1:20 a.m. on July 27. […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham church starts GoFundMe account for family of missing man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As a search continues for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning, support is pouring in for his family. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
HUEYTOWN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy