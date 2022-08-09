Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
Search canceled after Birmingham man found
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 92-year-old Willie Sole has been found safe. No other information has been released at this time. — ORIGINAL (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen driving a […]
Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
3 overnight shootings in Birmingham leave 4 dead
Authorities are conducting several homicide investigations following three over night shootings in Birmingham that left four people dead Friday morning.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house arrested in Oklahoma
The man sought in connection with the death of a person found in a burning abandoned Birmingham house was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday night. Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was booked into the Carter County Jail Jail at 11:13 p.m., jail records show. He is being held there on a second-degree robbery charge.
Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
Birmingham seeks automated traffic enforcement for safer roadways
The City of Birmingham is working to curb exhibition driving, using automatic traffic enforcement.
Person of interest in Birmingham arson, homicide arrested in Oklahoma
The man named a person of interest in an arson and homicide investigation in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday. 35-year-old Youit Dewitt Jones was booked in Carter County on a second degree robbery charge. Jones was sought by the Birmingham Police Department after a body was found inside a...
Male found slain inside vehicle early Friday is Birmingham’s 4th homicide in under 4 hours
An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Birmingham’s Shot Spotter gunfire detection system alert officers about 1:45 a.m. to shots fired in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue West. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said once at the location, they found a wounded male inside a vehicle....
Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
2 men, 1 woman shot dead in less than 30 minutes on Birmingham’s west side
Three people were killed in less than 30 minutes Thursday night on Birmingham’s westside. Gunfire erupted about 10:30 p.m. in one neighborhood, leaving a man and woman dead. About 20 minutes later, a barrage of shots rang out several blocks away at a small apartment building. One man was killed in that incident.
Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
Birmingham city dealing with gun violence and illegal car exhibition problems
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 19-year-old woman died in a shooting when an exhibition event went wrong in Birmingham. City officials are working on getting lawmakers' attention to create tougher laws for exhibition driving.
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
Second suspect arrested in shooting at Spades Restaurant and Lounge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have arrested a second suspect involved in a shooting at Spades Restaurant and Lounge that left a man injured last month. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers arrived at the restaurant and lounge on a shooting call around 1:20 a.m. on July 27. […]
Birmingham church starts GoFundMe account for family of missing man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As a search continues for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning, support is pouring in for his family. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing...
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
