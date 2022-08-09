Read full article on original website
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
Gamespot
Get An Xbox Series S With 2 Controllers For Just $290
There’s an awesome Xbox Series S and bonus controller bundle on sale at eBay while supplies last. The bundle is just $290 (normally $360) and includes the Xbox Series S console (which ships with a 512GB drive and a controller in the box), plus an additional controller so you and your co-op partner can start playing games together once everything is set up.
Gamespot
Super Punch-Out's Secret Two-Player Mode Discovered After 28 Years
A new cheat has been discovered for 1994 Super Nintendo game Super Punch-Out, allowing two players to duke it out in PVP mode. Discovered by the Twitter account Unlisted Cheats, which specializes in unearthing previously unknown cheats for classic games, the two-player mode consists of two newly-discovered cheat inputs. As...
Gamespot
THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 Livestream
Tune in for the second annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase featuring a look at games like SpongeBob, Destroy All Humans! 2, Outcast 2, Jagged Alliance 3, and new announcements and surprises.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro review: the perfect palm grip mouse, lighter than ever
Razer has a gaming mouse for virtually every need you could imagine, but the DeathAdder line was always special. Razer calls it “the most successful gaming mouse of all time,” having sold over 10 million units, and its immense popularity is likely due to just how versatile the design feels. Not to mention — the wired model continues to be one of the cheaper offerings in Razer’s lineup.
makeuseof.com
Broken Your Samsung Galaxy Screen? You Can Now Repair It (and Other Things) Yourself
Samsung and iFixit have teamed up to launch a self-repair program that will enable you to order the parts and tools needed to fix your Samsung Galaxy phone at home. The program has begun in the US, enabling you to repair your screen, back cover, and charging port, with more options on their way soon.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Gamespot
Snag A DualSense PS5 Controller For $55 Right Now
DualSense controllers are almost listed for their regular price of $70, so it's not easy to find a deal on a second controller for multiplayer. But if you don’t mind picking up an open box version, you can snag a DualSense for just $55 on eBay. Free shipping and returns are both included with your purchase, and you’ll have 30 days to send the DualSense back if it doesn’t live up to your standards.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man - PS5 vs PC Max Settings Graphics Comparison
For this comparison, we ran Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 in 4K fidelity mode, which offers the highest resolution and ray traced reflections at 30fps. The PC version was set to 4K resolution max settings, including the highest level of ray tracing, using a machine with the following specs: RTX 3080 Ti, Intel i9-9900K CPU @ 3.60GHz, 1TB NVME SDD. Features like DLSS and upscaling were turned off for this comparison. PC was locked to 30fps for a stable frame rate.
Gamespot
Secretlab's Assassin's Creed Gaming Chair And Desk Accessories Are Great For Fans
Secretlab has teamed up with Ubisoft to create a new line of Assassin’s Creed products for its 15th anniversary. The most exciting is the sleek Assassin’s Creed Titan Evo gaming chair, although you can also find a Magnus desk mat and cable management system featuring some traditional Assassin's Creed iconography.
Gamespot
Stadia Testing System Where You Play Games Until You Unlock A Certain Achievement
Google Stadia has announced it will be testing a new game trial system that will allow users to play certain game demos until they unlock specific achievements. Testing will be starting next week and it's been confirmed half of the players who have access to the trials for Control and Sniper Elite 4 are being invited to demo the game with unlimited access until they unlock certain achievements (via GameDeveloper).
Gamespot
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some incredible games, but they don't seem to go on sale as often as their peers on Xbox and PlayStation. Whether you're hunting down a popular Pokemon game or looking for a classic title that launched years ago, it's not uncommon to pay full price. Thankfully, that's not the case with everything. Right now, a bunch of different retailers are currently offering discounts on more than a dozen highly reviewed Switch games. Even better--tons of accessories (such as controllers and carrying cases) are also on sale.
Gamespot
First Splatoon 3 Splatfest Is Free, Coming In August As A Pre-Release Demo
Splatoon 3 is releasing on September 9, but you can get an inkling of it this month with a special Splatfest event. As announced in the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a Splatfest World Premiere will run from August 27 at 9 AM-9 PM PT / 12 PM - 12 AM ET, giving you a chance to try the newly revised multiplayer mode.
Gamespot
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 Lets Players Place Multiple Summon Signs, Nerfs Popular PvP Builds
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 lets players place their summon signs in multiple areas and heavily nerfs multiplayer's most popular, and arguably overpowered, strategies. Previously in Elden Ring, you could only put down one summon sign at a time. Even leaving an area would be enough to stop the summon sign from functioning. With this newest patch, players can place multiple summon signs and invade larger areas. This means that it will be easier to pick up some PvP or run around the world while waiting to get summoned for a boss. Additionally, players can now complete White Mask Varre's questline without playing online by "defeating a new NPC." In typical From Software fashion, further details are scant.
The Verge
Jabra’s terrific Elite 3 wireless earbuds are just $59.99 today
Times are hard, we get it, which is why today’s deal on Jabra’s budget-friendly Elite 3 wireless earbuds stands out. They may lack the bells and whistles other high-quality buds offer, like multipoint support and active noise cancellation, but these are still among our favorites because they boast great sound quality, long battery life, and extreme comfort even for long periods of time. They also offer other niceties, including an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, the ability to use any earbud independently, and easy-to-use controls.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer improved audio and ANC for $230
Samsung typically reveals a new set of true wireless earbuds alongside its latest phones, and today is no different. In addition to the Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4 and new watches, the company is debuting the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the follow-up to the Galaxy Buds Pro that debuted early last year. While not a complete redesign, this new model offers enough of an overhaul with smaller buds, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), retooled audio and a host of other handy features. All of the upgrades will cost you though: the Buds 2 Pro are $30 more than their predecessor.
Gamespot
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
NFL・
Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2 is the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival, but you can’t buy it
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Wednesday, and the foldable already has a great rival in China. Xiaomi unveiled the Mix Fold 2 on Thursday, a thin foldable phone unlike anything we’ve ever seen. On top of that, the Mix Fold 2 makes no compromises when it comes to specs. And it features a much better price than Samsung’s best foldable phone to date.
Phone Arena
The Moto Razr 2022 officially launches - behold, the biggest competitor to the Flip 4
The Moto 2022 has made its (Chinese) debut just hours after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The showdown is on and it is going to be a fierce one at that. The Moto Razr 2022 comes geared with amazing hardware, being powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, and a breath-taking design which successfully reconciles modernity and nostalgia.
