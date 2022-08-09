ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balmorhea, TX

California man dies in rollover near Balmorhea

By Odessa American
 2 days ago

A 29-year-old Inglewood, Calif., resident was killed in a rollover wreck outside Balmorhea around 4 a.m. Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jerry Michael Collins was traveling west on Interstate 10 when his Jeep Wrangler veered off the road into the south barrow ditch and then back onto the highway. Collins then lost control of the vehicle and it rolled multiple times.

Collins, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene 12 miles north of Balmorhea. His passenger, a 40-year-old man from Lompoc, California, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Medical Center Hospital in critical condition.

