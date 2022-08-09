Read full article on original website
When Can A Baby Sleep With A Stuffed Animal?
A baby’s stuffed animal is their best friend, but it’s also a suffocation risk. That’s why the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends keeping stuffed animals, blankets, and any other soft objects away from where a baby sleeps until they are 12 months old; these objects can lead to sudden infants death syndrome (SIDS), suffocation, and strangulation. But many experts find this recommendation to be too cautious. So when can babies use blankets, and when can a baby sleep with stuffed animals?
From Home Birth to NICU; A story of autonomy and empowerment
When my partner and I decided to try for our second in 2020, I knew without a doubt I would have a home birth. I knew deeply this was the right choice for me, but I didn’t have the confidence or community support to do so with the birth of my first son in 2018. After my first son’s birth, I dived deep into all things physiological and empowered birth and started preparing for the future home birth I knew I would have. I surrounded myself with people who were supportive. I listened to home birth stories and did inner work challenging the conditioning and fears I had related to birth. I learned to lean into trust, my own intuition, and most importantly, surrender. By the time I was pregnant, I had complete trust in the birth process and all the variations of normal that came with it. I felt an empowered sense of authority over my body and my choices. I truly did not fear birth this time around. In fact, I was actually looking forward to it! I felt prepared for a long birth, a short birth, for whatever my body needed to do, I felt ready.
