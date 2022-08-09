ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

krcgtv.com

New COVID variants may outpace development of new boosters, MU research finds

COLUMBIA — As vaccine distributors develop Omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters, new research from the University of Missouri posits that the virus may be evolving too quickly for vaccines to keep pace. "That virus is evolving under pressure of antibodies that are induced by vaccination," Dr. Kamlendra Singh, a professor at...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Urgent care health center in Mexico to open on August 16

MU Health Care has announced the date when their urgent care center will open in Mexico, Missouri. The clinic will open on Tuesday, August 16. It will be in the South Clark Medical Building at 3626 S. Clark St. This will be the first health center in Mexico since March...
MEXICO, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia

The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

UPDATE: One in serious condition after shooting in Jefferson City

One person was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday in Jefferson City. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on Ventura Drive. Jefferson City Police Lieutenant Pat McCutchen said the victim was in serious condition and was taken to University Hospital. One person was taken into custody. This is a developing...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Keith Comfort attorney asks court to set trial for murder case

COLUMBIA — The attorney for a Columbia man who confessed in 2019 to murdering his wife over a decade before has asked the court for the case to be set for trial. The Boone County Prosecutor has charged 40-year-old Keith Comfort with second-degree murder in the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police release photos of possible robbery suspect

Columbia Police released photos of a person they believe committed a theft on Tuesday. The photos show a man wearing a blue cap, a surgical mask, a black vest, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. A spokesperson for the department said the theft happened in the 600...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police looking for "suspicious" person

The Columbia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspicious man who entered a person's home Tuesday night. The adult man was approximately 6 feet tall, with brown eyes. The man was wearing a white hat, light-colored shoes, shirt, and shorts, according to a release from the Columbia Police.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Koshkonong man charged for burglary of Midway Antique Mall

A Koshkonong, Missouri, man has been charged for the burglary of the Midway Antique Mall in Columbia. In a release, the Boone County Sheriff's Department said the burglary happened Sunday at 4:50 am. Surveillance video showed a man breaking in and stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise. A photo of...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Love Coffee and Glen's Café hosting crawfish boil

Love Coffee, located in Columbia, is teaming up with Glenn's Cafe to host a crawfish boil in September. The event will start on Sept. 10 from 4 to 9 p.m. on 8th street. Broadway and Cherry Streets will be blocked off. Love Coffee is hosting the crawfish boil because they...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Mizzou names Brady Cook starting quarterback

The Missouri Tigers have their lead man under center. Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz named sophomore Brady Cook as his starting quarterback. The St. Louis native has played in eight career games for the Tigers. Cook made his first start last season in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army. In the...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Rock Bridge getting ready for 2022 season

COLUMBIA — The Rock Bridge Bruins think 2022 could be a special season. New head coach Matt Perkins comes from West Plains, where he led the Zizzers to a 29-6 record and two district titles. He inherits a Rock Bridge team that went 4-6 last season but returns several talented seniors.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Hickman football prepares for a new season

The Hickman Kewpies are gearing up for a new season on the football field. Head coach Cedric Alvis is back for his fifth season at Hickman, his alma mater, where he was a member of the 2004 state championship team. The Kewpies return 16 junior starters this season, as they...
COLUMBIA, MO

