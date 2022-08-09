Read full article on original website
New COVID variants may outpace development of new boosters, MU research finds
COLUMBIA — As vaccine distributors develop Omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters, new research from the University of Missouri posits that the virus may be evolving too quickly for vaccines to keep pace. "That virus is evolving under pressure of antibodies that are induced by vaccination," Dr. Kamlendra Singh, a professor at...
Urgent care health center in Mexico to open on August 16
MU Health Care has announced the date when their urgent care center will open in Mexico, Missouri. The clinic will open on Tuesday, August 16. It will be in the South Clark Medical Building at 3626 S. Clark St. This will be the first health center in Mexico since March...
Cole County Commission approves $125,000 proposal for EMS software updates
Jefferson City — The Cole County Commission approved moving forward with a $1.2 million project on Tuesday that provides software upgrades for emergency medical services to better connect with the Jefferson City Police Department. The American Rescue Plan Act provided those funds earlier this year, and out of that...
Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia
The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
Blair Oaks School Board delays review of transgender policy; Public fires back
Jefferson City — The Blair Oaks School Board delayed their official review of Policy 2115 at Tuesday's meeting, which affects transgender students and their ability to make choices about identification and pronouns. In addition to budgeting, investment strategies, and technology use within Blair Oaks, the discussion of this policy...
Jefferson City police using innovative technology to keep people safe
Jefferson City — "Eyes in the sky" is taking on a whole new meaning. The Jefferson City Police Department has been steadily advancing its technological capabilities over the last few years. Sgt. Andrew Lenart manages the use of technology for JCPD. Lenart said the resources it has to help...
Burglars cut hole in pharmacy wall in Ashland, later elude police during chase
Ashland police were searching for the people who broke into a drug store and later ran from the police. On the Ashland Police Facebook page, they said the burglary happened around 4:15 am Thursday. Someone cut a hole in the wall of the Kilgore's on Eastside Drive. An item that...
UPDATE: One in serious condition after shooting in Jefferson City
One person was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday in Jefferson City. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on Ventura Drive. Jefferson City Police Lieutenant Pat McCutchen said the victim was in serious condition and was taken to University Hospital. One person was taken into custody. This is a developing...
Keith Comfort attorney asks court to set trial for murder case
COLUMBIA — The attorney for a Columbia man who confessed in 2019 to murdering his wife over a decade before has asked the court for the case to be set for trial. The Boone County Prosecutor has charged 40-year-old Keith Comfort with second-degree murder in the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz.
Jefferson City Marine Corps volunteer to build a new deck for a fellow veteran
Jefferson City Marine Corps members came together in Holt Summit Wednesday to support one of their own by putting their construction skills to the test in order to build a fellow Marine a functional deck. Steve Trower, Jefferson City Marine Corps League member, said their group was contacted about a...
Jefferson City firefighters battle house fire Wednesday morning
The Jefferson City Fire Department will investigate the cause of a house fire Wednesday morning. When crews got to the home in the 2800 block of Kenborg Hills Road, they could see fire coming from the side of the house. At the same time, firefighters made sure the house was...
Marshall Public Schools speaks out for first time since suspension of alleged rape victim
The Marshall Public School District has spoken out for the first time since students protested for days after an alleged rape victim was suspended from school in May. Recently appointed Superintendent of Marshall Public Schools, Caleb Petet is the first member from the district to speak on the spring’s events.
Some pups at the Central Missouri Humane Society are "Single and Ready to Mingle"
As part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive, the Central Missouri Humane Society is offering a limited-time adoption special they call, “Single and Ready to Mingle.”. The “Single and Ready to Mingle” special lowers the adoption rate for dogs that would be best suited...
Columbia police release photos of possible robbery suspect
Columbia Police released photos of a person they believe committed a theft on Tuesday. The photos show a man wearing a blue cap, a surgical mask, a black vest, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. A spokesperson for the department said the theft happened in the 600...
Columbia Police looking for "suspicious" person
The Columbia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspicious man who entered a person's home Tuesday night. The adult man was approximately 6 feet tall, with brown eyes. The man was wearing a white hat, light-colored shoes, shirt, and shorts, according to a release from the Columbia Police.
Koshkonong man charged for burglary of Midway Antique Mall
A Koshkonong, Missouri, man has been charged for the burglary of the Midway Antique Mall in Columbia. In a release, the Boone County Sheriff's Department said the burglary happened Sunday at 4:50 am. Surveillance video showed a man breaking in and stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise. A photo of...
Love Coffee and Glen's Café hosting crawfish boil
Love Coffee, located in Columbia, is teaming up with Glenn's Cafe to host a crawfish boil in September. The event will start on Sept. 10 from 4 to 9 p.m. on 8th street. Broadway and Cherry Streets will be blocked off. Love Coffee is hosting the crawfish boil because they...
Mizzou names Brady Cook starting quarterback
The Missouri Tigers have their lead man under center. Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz named sophomore Brady Cook as his starting quarterback. The St. Louis native has played in eight career games for the Tigers. Cook made his first start last season in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army. In the...
Rock Bridge getting ready for 2022 season
COLUMBIA — The Rock Bridge Bruins think 2022 could be a special season. New head coach Matt Perkins comes from West Plains, where he led the Zizzers to a 29-6 record and two district titles. He inherits a Rock Bridge team that went 4-6 last season but returns several talented seniors.
Hickman football prepares for a new season
The Hickman Kewpies are gearing up for a new season on the football field. Head coach Cedric Alvis is back for his fifth season at Hickman, his alma mater, where he was a member of the 2004 state championship team. The Kewpies return 16 junior starters this season, as they...
