Visalia Unified welcomes back over 30,000 students for new school year
More than 32,000 students and 3,000 staff members are heading back to Visalia Unified schools Thursday.
Early Learning Center opens in Hanford, can accommodate 180 preschool students
The Kings County Ofﬁce of Education has opened a new school in Hanford speciﬁcally built for the needs of preschool children. Besides making up for spaces lacking in the Kings County area, the school is ideal for parents who might not have the money to pay for a private preschool, according to Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow.
Farmersville Unified Board selects Santa Ana administrator as new superintendent
FARMERSVILLE – After nearly months of searching, Farmersville Unified has landed on a successor to the recently retired Dr. Paul Sevillano. The Farmersville’s school board approved the contract with Dr. Sergio Chavez at their Aug. 9 meeting after much anticipation. Dr. Chavez, currently the director of EL/bilingual programs at Santa Ana Unified School District, will begin on Sept. 1.
Hanford Elementary School District welcoming back nearly 6,000 students
According to school leaders, there are going to be more opportunities for interaction between students and teachers, as well as other classmates.
Hanford hires Brian Johnson as community relations manager
In an effort to address public concerns about transparency, the City of Hanford has hired Brian Johnson as its new community relations manager. Johnson's first day was Monday. City Manager Mario Cifuentez said that in early 2020, the City saw a need for a dedicated position to manage the City’s social media platforms and to develop a comprehensive plan for community outreach and messaging.
Central Valley receives $23 million grant
FRESNO — in an unprecedented agreement, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties joined forces with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation to apply for a federal grant in the Good Jobs Challenge and was one of 32 to receive a $23 million grant of the more than 600 applicants.
Kings County public safety appreciation luncheon held in Hanford
Public safety recognition was front and center Wednesday during the Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce at the civic auditorium in downtown Hanford. Members of every agency that serves Kings County in a public safety capacity were...
Back to School in Fresno and Clovis: What to Know on Masks, Schedules, Campus Changes
The first day of the new school year is rapidly approaching for Valley students and school staffers, and with the new year comes new starting times and bus schedules, a new Fresno elementary, and a new gym at a Fresno high school. Many people will be glad to hear that...
Fresno Greek Fest announces new September dates
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 60th edition of the Fresno Greek Fest has moved to September. The St. George Greek Orthodox Church announced Thursday that their event filled with food, fun, and festivities will take place September 16-18 at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church located at 2219 North Orchard Street. The Fresno Greek Fest […]
Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers
Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
Dudley Ranch honored with 150-year award
A local cattle ranch in Tulare County was recently recognized by the California Agricultural Heritage Club for keeping its operations running for over 150 years. VISALIA— There are not many small farms left, in particular those who have a 151 year legacy to their name. But the local Dudley Ranch of Tulare County has been in operation for that long, and after years of long term dedication the ranch was recently recognized by the California Agricultural Heritage Club as a longstanding family farm.
‘What is the rush?’: Voters want time to review Measure C
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors must make a final decision this week on whether the Measure C transportation tax renewal will be placed on the November ballot. On Monday, members of the community gathered to speak out against it. “We’ve asked them to wait, we’ve asked them to come up with a […]
Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]
Fresno attorney to become first female Hmong judge in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is getting its first female Hmong judge. On Saturday, Governor Newsom appointed attorney Pahoua Lor to the Fresno County Superior Court. “I think I’ve been crying ever since,” the 42-year-old said. “I think it’s groundbreaking because it sends a message that we are here, we belong, it’s inclusive.” Lor has […]
City of Clovis Offering Housing Rehabilitation Program
Recently, the City of Clovis announced that they will be offering a housing rehabilitation program to low income, owner occupied households in the City of Clovis. Including mobile homes, the housing rehabilitation program would focus on correcting health and/or safety issues found in a home. In order to do so, the program offered by the City would provide financial assistance in the form of either a loan or grant depending on the level of repairs needed at one’s home. These repairs of course would also have to be identified and approved by the City.
County child support services avoids one size fits all solutions
VISALIA – When it comes to child support in Tulare County there is no “one size fits all” approach. And that is the focus of the county’s child support services department during Child Support Awareness month. Child support services is in partnership with 47 county and...
City Asked to Reimburse $1.4 Million Granite Park Loan After Default
The public costs to run Fresno’s Granite Park sports complex may soon increase by more than a million dollars. The city-owned recreation facility featuring multiple sports fields, batting cages, and concessions is leased to a nonprofit group to operate. One of the architects of the lease says because of COVID closures, the Central Valley Community Sports Foundation defaulted on a $1.4 million loan that paid for upgrades to the park.
Watch Out Wednesday: Back-to-school scams
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As children head back into the classroom, the Better Business Bureau is asking parents to be aware of scams, including what might look like advertisements. The BBB says scammers are not only targeting parents but also children this year through junk mail and ads that are just too good to be […]
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
St. Mary’s Catholic Church Summer Festival bringing the community together
By Cheryl Senn Large crowds attended the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Community Summer Festival this year, after the event had been cut back, the past couple of years, due to the pandemic. This year’s festival had included two days of food, games, raffle and live entertainment. In 2021, there was only one day. Pre-COVID, the…
