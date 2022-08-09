ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Suffern men charged with assault

SUFFERN – Village Police in Suffern have arrested two local men on assault charges following an incident that occurred on July 31. The victim told police that after he had a disagreement with others at a local establishment, he decided to head home. Two of the others in the facility followed and assaulted him, causing several injuries.
SUFFERN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie man pleads guilty to fifth DWI in 10 years

KINGSTON – A 56-year-old Poughkeepsie man pled guilty in Ulster County Court to felony driving while intoxicated for having two prior convictions in the past 10 years. Johnny Miles’ criminal history dates back to 1983. The conviction of Miles stems from an incident on April 30 where he...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
White Plains, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Yonkers, NY
State
Washington State
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
Daily Voice

4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust

Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jersey man sentenced to prison for 2019 Spring Valley homicide

NEW CITY – A 19-year-old North Bergen, New Jersey man was sentenced in Rockland County Court to 19 years in state prison in connection with his guilty plea to manslaughter. Jayden Rodriguez was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. On September 1, 2019, Rodriguez entered a Spring...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Cash Bail#Ghost
NBC New York

Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say

That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
FORT LEE, NJ
DC News Now

Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Route 95 Motorist Caught With Loaded Gun After Crossing Median: Leonia PD

A motorist who was stopped after driving his sedan over the median from the express to the local lanes on Route 95 had a loaded gun in the glove compartment, police said. Richard X. Santos, an unemployed 29-year-old resident of Washington Heights, was behind the wheel of a 2018 BMW sedan with a female passenger when he was stopped by Officer Debbie Maldonado on the northbound highway around noontime Tuesday, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.
LEONIA, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bronx man drowns in Delaware River in Deerpark

TOWN OF DEERPARK – A 20-year-old Bronx man is the latest drowning victim in the Upper Delaware River this summer. At 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, State Police responded to Hook Road Beach in Deerpark for a possible drowning. A search and rescue team located the victim, identified as Wandel...
DEERPARK, NY
fox5dc.com

2 men shot, 1 dead near Dupont Circle

WASHINGTON - Two men were shot near Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening and one of them has died, according to police. D.C. police said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. for a shooting on Connecticut Ave NW & Florida Ave NW. Police said one adult male was found unconscious and not breathing, and another was found conscious and breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ

An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County establishing threat assessment group

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the county legislature. The goal of the new group is to increase communications across prevention, treatment and response entities and to serve as...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shooting in Monticello

MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello investigated a late afternoon shooting on Tuesday. The incident is believed to have occurred in the area of Park Avenue and Osbourne Street, according to police radio transmissions. A medivac helicopter was called in to transport the victim to Westchester Medical Center. The...
MONTICELLO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy