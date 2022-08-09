Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Man Indicted on 131 Counts After Stockpile of Firearms, Drugs Found In NYC Apartment: DA
A Bronx man has been indicted on 131 counts of weapons, drugs and other charges after a stockpile of guns, ammunition and controlled substances were found in his apartment, local prosecutors said. Deandre Lamar, 66, was arraigned Thursday on a 131-count indictment charging first, second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh-...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Suffern men charged with assault
SUFFERN – Village Police in Suffern have arrested two local men on assault charges following an incident that occurred on July 31. The victim told police that after he had a disagreement with others at a local establishment, he decided to head home. Two of the others in the facility followed and assaulted him, causing several injuries.
DA: 4 people indicted for trafficking illegal firearms
Four people have been indicted after an investigation into illegal firearms trafficking from Washington, D.C. to Westchester.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man pleads guilty to fifth DWI in 10 years
KINGSTON – A 56-year-old Poughkeepsie man pled guilty in Ulster County Court to felony driving while intoxicated for having two prior convictions in the past 10 years. Johnny Miles’ criminal history dates back to 1983. The conviction of Miles stems from an incident on April 30 where he...
Judge reduces bail for Yonkers man charged in deadly hit-and-run
Citing new state bail reform laws, a Westchester County Court judge reduced Stephen Dolan’s bail from $2.4 million to just half a million dollars.
4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust
Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jersey man sentenced to prison for 2019 Spring Valley homicide
NEW CITY – A 19-year-old North Bergen, New Jersey man was sentenced in Rockland County Court to 19 years in state prison in connection with his guilty plea to manslaughter. Jayden Rodriguez was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. On September 1, 2019, Rodriguez entered a Spring...
$50K bail remains for Westchester mom accused of misdemeanor
Elizabeth Weinstein was remanded to Westchester County Jail for a competency exam July 4.
NBC New York
Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say
That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
Two shot on Connecticut Avenue Northwest
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Police responded to a double shooting at the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. According to DC Realtime News on Twitter, Metro Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Fleeing Suspect Busted With PCP, Crack-Cocaine, Stolen Handgun After Baltimore Crash: Police
A fleeing suspect was captured by police in Davidsonville with a stolen handgun and large amount of drugs, authorities say. Travis Moore, 40, was arrested after fleeing the scene following a vehicle crash in the area of Central Avenue and Patuxent River Road around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
NYC Thieves Posing as Drug Dealers to Commit Robberies in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Crafty thieves in Manhattan are now posing as drug dealers in...
Route 95 Motorist Caught With Loaded Gun After Crossing Median: Leonia PD
A motorist who was stopped after driving his sedan over the median from the express to the local lanes on Route 95 had a loaded gun in the glove compartment, police said. Richard X. Santos, an unemployed 29-year-old resident of Washington Heights, was behind the wheel of a 2018 BMW sedan with a female passenger when he was stopped by Officer Debbie Maldonado on the northbound highway around noontime Tuesday, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bronx man drowns in Delaware River in Deerpark
TOWN OF DEERPARK – A 20-year-old Bronx man is the latest drowning victim in the Upper Delaware River this summer. At 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, State Police responded to Hook Road Beach in Deerpark for a possible drowning. A search and rescue team located the victim, identified as Wandel...
Man Charged After Ghost Guns, Silencers Found In Pearl River Home, Sheriff Says
A Hudson Valley man is facing weapons charges after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of ghost guns and weapon silencers. Rockland County resident Timothy Lewis, age 42, was arrested and charged following a search of his Pearl River home, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Travel agent sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $400k in restitution
A cruise travel agent will serve more than three years in federal prison and pay nearly $433,000 in restitution for committing fraud.
fox5dc.com
2 men shot, 1 dead near Dupont Circle
WASHINGTON - Two men were shot near Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening and one of them has died, according to police. D.C. police said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. for a shooting on Connecticut Ave NW & Florida Ave NW. Police said one adult male was found unconscious and not breathing, and another was found conscious and breathing.
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County establishing threat assessment group
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the county legislature. The goal of the new group is to increase communications across prevention, treatment and response entities and to serve as...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello investigated a late afternoon shooting on Tuesday. The incident is believed to have occurred in the area of Park Avenue and Osbourne Street, according to police radio transmissions. A medivac helicopter was called in to transport the victim to Westchester Medical Center. The...
