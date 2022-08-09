ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Charges filed against man accused of deadly hit-and-run while driving company truck

By Jesse Wells
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgALU_0hAqYz4l00

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash along MLK.

Police were first called to the scene near 33rd and MLK around 10:30pm July 8 th .

Surveillance cameras from a Marathon gas station captured a picture of a distinctive white Ford Super Duty truck that police believe hit and killed 39-year-old Tiffany Price.

“We just miss her so much,” said the victim’s sister, Terri Walters.  “We’re trying to get past the fact that we’re never going to see her again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQjpR_0hAqYz4l00
Family provided photo of Tiffany Price and her daughter

Tiffany’s older sister is relieved the alleged driver of that pickup, 39-year-old Bruce Lane, was finally arrested this week.

According to court records, the suspect’s damaged pickup truck was found in the driveway of a friend’s home nearly 7 miles away from the scene of the crash.

“We are truly excited that he’s going to be prosecuted and he’ll have to stand up for what he did,” said Walters.

2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter

The affidavit claims the suspect worked for a company called Sperry Rail Service out of Connecticut.

Lane allegedly told his manager he hit a deer, but that manager believed Lane was trying to cover something up.

The company later informed police the GPS on the truck had been manually disabled 20 minutes before the crash. Lane allegedly made that move so so he could drive the company truck undetected to a friend’s on the northwest side.

After the crash prosecutors claim Lane parked the truck and fabricated a cover story, but cell phone records were able to track his movements that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2kbq_0hAqYz4l00
Booking photo of Bruce Lane

“You should have stopped period,” said Walters.  “You left her in the street like a dog.”

Police are still searching for a second vehicle that also hit Terri’s sister and sped away, but so far investigators don’t have a description of that car.

Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business

Anyone with information on that second vehicle, which is believed to have been headed southbound on MLK, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

The death  marks one of at least 15 fatal hit-and-runs this year, including a series of crimes in July.  The number in 2022 already matches or exceeds the totals for some recent entire years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcWie_0hAqYz4l00

“I would tell people you need to pay attention to what you’re doing,” said Walters.  “Just be aware this could be your mother or daughter or any of that.  It’s not a joke.”

The suspect is being held on a $100,000 bond.  His attorney has filed a motion to reduce that number.  That’s something the victim’s family strongly opposes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

Guest - 53
2d ago

Gotta Locked Him Up For Long Long Time and Killed The Lady Ought To Be Charged For Murder, Hit and Run Is Bad Especially Driving Company Vehicle and Did Not Stop Made It Worst In My Opinion, Gotta Throw Him In Bull Pen Immediately.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case

LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence […]
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald’s bathroom shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side. Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 teens charged with armed robbery, auto theft in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three teenagers are accused of attempting to rob a man at gunpoint before stealing his car. All three suspects—18-year-old Nicholas J. Thomas, 18-year-old Joshua C. McCarty Jr. and 16-year-old Jaykob Neice—are charged with armed robbery and auto theft. Thomas is also charged with pointing a gun. Neice, who is under 18 and […]
GREENFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
FOX59

IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of a person shot. This is near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Mlk#Ford Super Duty#Sperry Rail Service
WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman charged with murder of 51-year-old in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Saturday for her involvement in a 2021 homicide, Indianapolis police said Wednesday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call about a person stabbed just after 10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. That’s northeast of the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
COLUMBUS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX59

‘I swear on my kids I’ll get you’: Suspect in Muncie triple slaying threatened jail officers, had shank

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead after shooting at north side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy’s north side that claimed one life. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Michigan Road and W. 79th Street. Police said an adult male was shot right outside the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy