Mac Jones radiates confidence despite Patriots offense’s slow transition: ‘I’m going to figure it out’

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play this weekend in the team’s first preseason game. Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the diagnosis Friday at practice, where Cousins was absent for a second straight day. He felt ill Thursday and sent home. “I like the way he handled it, reporting the symptoms and going through our in-house process we have here,” O’Connell said. “Ultimately looking out for his teammates and making sure we’ll get him back, ready to roll as soon as possible.” Cousins has “very minimal” symptoms, O’Connell said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO