Mac Jones radiates confidence despite Patriots offense’s slow transition: ‘I’m going to figure it out’

Quarterback Mac Jones confident New England Patriots are 'going to grow' under new offensive staff
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones acknowledged struggles as the team transitions to a "new offense," but expressed confidence that things will turn around. "I'm going to figure it out. I always have. I always will," Jones said Tuesday after the Patriots' 11th practice of training camp....
Patriots Legend Announces His Retirement
His tweet reads, “New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next.”. He also added in his lengthy message, “It has been...
Vikings' Cousins has COVID-19, won't play preseason opener
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play this weekend in the team’s first preseason game. Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the diagnosis Friday at practice, where Cousins was absent for a second straight day. He felt ill Thursday and sent home. “I like the way he handled it, reporting the symptoms and going through our in-house process we have here,” O’Connell said. “Ultimately looking out for his teammates and making sure we’ll get him back, ready to roll as soon as possible.” Cousins has “very minimal” symptoms, O’Connell said.
NFL Plus: Is It the Next Big Sports Streaming Service?
Subscribers will have access to live NFL games on mobile and tablet for around $5 per month. But will this streaming service be the next big hit?
Patriots Play-Calling Watch: Who Has The Sheet vs. Giants?
Both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge have played roles in crafting the New England Patriots new-look offense in 2022.
WATCH: Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton scores first TD of preseason
New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has impressed in training camp so far, and he's carried that success into the team's first preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Thornton scored the Patriots' first touchdown by fighting through contact (including a defensive holding penalty) against New York Giants...
Tua on Dolphins’ Pursuit of Tom Brady: ‘That’s All Noise’
It wasn’t the first time the Dolphins quarterback had to address the team’s former interest in the Buccaneers quarterback.
Bill Belichick On Patriots Peculiar Play-Calling Strategy: 'We’re Going Through a Process'
The New England Patriots divided offensive play-calling duties between offensive assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in their 2022 preseason opener.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp
Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
Giants 23, Patriots 21: New England Rookies Shine In Preseason-Opener Loss
Bill Belichick implements unique, two play-caller system on Patriots' offense during preseason opener against the Giants.
Patriots RB James White, 3x Super Bowl Winner, Retires From NFL
James White is hanging up his cleats ... the New England Patriots running back announced Thursday he's retiring from the NFL after 8 seasons in the league. White -- AKA "Sweet Feet" -- shared the announcement on social media ... in a heartfelt post where he addressed the Pats organization.
Late FG gives Giants, Daboll 23-21 victory over Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Brian Daboll in the hopes he could get more production out of quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense. The first preseason game of Daboll’s tenure revealed signs they may be heading in the right direction. Graham Gano hit a...
