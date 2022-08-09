ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

‘They have to know something’: New details on lead up to FBI search of President Trump’s FL home

By Christopher Heath, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IugoB_0hAqYmqY00

PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are new details available on what went on behind the scenes in the lead-up to the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Federal agents arrived at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Monday with a warrant, indicating that they had reason to believe there was evidence of a crime in the home, and a less intrusive method of obtaining it was not possible.

The process of obtaining a federal search warrant is exhaustive. A copy of that warrant is now in the possession of either the former president or his attorneys.

When Trump’s time in office came to an end on January 20, 2021, the former president reportedly took with him at least 15 boxes of documents that may have contained classified information.

Now, it appears those boxes and the documents they contain may have led to Monday’s search of the former president’s home in South Florida.

READ: Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?

“To send this kind of FBI team to the former president’s home, there has to be something more than just a presidential records act violation,” ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams said. “They have to know something that we don’t know about yet.”

As Abrams notes, executing a physical search means there is potentially more at stake than just the removal of classified documents, and that entering the residence with a search warrant was the only way to retrieve them.

Agents would have to have gone before a judge and provided an affidavit under oath stipulating what items they were after and what probable cause there is that those items are evidence of a federal crime, and that the investigation could lead to an indictment.

The standard for such a warrant is high, even more so when-in this case- the warrant involves the former President of the United States and a search of his private residence.

President Trump or his attorneys could release the warrant if they chose to do so. Congressional Republicans have been pressuring the Department of Justice to both release the warrant and provide more information about the search at Mar-a-Lago.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox

The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Classified Information#Fl#Doj#Senate#Abc News
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
CNBC

FBI seized about a dozen boxes in raid of Trump home in Florida, lawyer says

FBI agents seized about a dozen boxes during a raid of the Florida home of former President Donald Trump on Monday, his lawyer said. Christina Bobb told NBC News a copy of the search warrant left at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach indicated agents are investigating possible violations of the Presidential Records Act and the laws about handling classified material.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

He's rattled: Trump's raid claims shredded by Garland with MAGAWorld on edge

Damning new details on the timeline leading up to the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property. The New York Times reports Trump was subpoenaed in the Spring, far ahead of execution of a legally ordered search warrant. Attorney General Garland “personally approved” the search and called Trump’s bluff in a rare press conference. Former Federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying the DOJ gave Trump every chance to turn over documents, even treating Trump with “kid gloves.”Aug. 11, 2022.
POTUS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
104K+
Followers
118K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy