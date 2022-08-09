ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Let's Go Brndn
2d ago

The hotter these solar panel get, the less current/power they can produce. But that fact is never mentioned. This is all smoking mirrors and then dummies fall for it

CRC433
2d ago

It is all garbage and now we’re being forced to do the Green deal instead of being independent like we were three years ago. When our Konomi was solid

NJ.com

N.J. is seeing its busiest camping season in years, association president says

In every corner of New Jersey, there’s a place to set up camp. You can pitch your tent next to the Delaware River near the New York and Pennsylvania borders. You can camp in North Jersey’s rustic mountains. Perhaps a family RV trip down the scenic shore is what you are looking for? Or, if a quiet morning spent kayaking sounds like paradise to you, the Pinelands may be the place to venture.
shorelocalnews.com

The consequences of the Wharton State Forest Fire

On June 18, 2022, an illegal campfire sparked a wildfire that burned over four days. More than 13,500 acres went up in flames, sending smoke tens of miles away to beach towns like Atlantic City. This historic fire, known today as the Mullica River Wildfire, ranks as the 17th largest...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
NJ.com

NJ.com

