Read full article on original website
Let's Go Brndn
2d ago
The hotter these solar panel get, the less current/power they can produce. But that fact is never mentioned. This is all smoking mirrors and then dummies fall for it
Reply
8
CRC433
2d ago
It is all garbage and now we’re being forced to do the Green deal instead of being independent like we were three years ago. When our Konomi was solid
Reply
5
Related
Areas of New Jersey see heavy morning flooding
Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach saw heavy flooding this morning, causing part of the road way to be shut down.
Thursday NJ weather: From wet to dry, clouds to sun, humid to not
Thursday is still a day of transitioning, improving weather. We start with rain and thunderstorms, but will end drier. We start with mostly cloudy skies, but gradually clearing will take over by late afternoon. And we still have some sticky humidity in the air, which will slowly dial back. One...
N.J. weather: Much needed rain soaking state today. Weekend forecast update.
Heavy rain falling across much of the eastern half of New Jersey early Thursday will push off shore by mid-morning, paving the way for a warm, mainly dry afternoon and a very pleasant weekend. Thursday will be another pretty hot day, with high in the upper 80s in most areas...
New Jersey enters drought watch due to lack of rain; water restrictions possible
It has been 20 years since New Jersey has put water restrictions into place to combat a drought, but the state took one step closer to this by issuing a drought watch Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 60,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit by the outages...
Officials say air is safe despite foul smell in parts of South Jersey; monitoring continues
The source of the fumes was contained earlier Thursday, officials said, though they cautioned that the smell may linger for some time.
New Jersey neighbors doing their part during statewide drought watch
If conditions do not improve, officials say a declaration of a drought warning or a drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions may become necessary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downed Wires Shut Down Route 80, Cause Widespread Power Outages: DEVELOPING
Several downed power lines shut down Route 80 and caused widespread power outages throughout Morris and Sussex Counties, developing reports say. The power lines were knocked down and a brush fire started in the westbound lanes near milepost 32.7 in Jefferson shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
N.J. issues first drought watch since 2016, asks residents to conserve water
New Jersey on Tuesday issued its first statewide drought watch in six years and called on residents and businesses to conserve water as the state continues to deal with high temperatures and a lack of rain that have put a stress on water supplies. State Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner...
N.J. is seeing its busiest camping season in years, association president says
In every corner of New Jersey, there’s a place to set up camp. You can pitch your tent next to the Delaware River near the New York and Pennsylvania borders. You can camp in North Jersey’s rustic mountains. Perhaps a family RV trip down the scenic shore is what you are looking for? Or, if a quiet morning spent kayaking sounds like paradise to you, the Pinelands may be the place to venture.
Many people in NJ violate this traffic rule and no one gets a ticket (Opinion)
If you've ever tried to make a left turn in an intersection and had to slow down to squeeze into the road you're entering because some a**hole is way over the SOLID WHITE LINE, you know it's annoying. Most people don't pay too much attention to it, but it drives...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEATHER TO WATCH: Day 8 of New Jersey heat wave; storms possible tonight
New Jersey is expecting its eighth day of a heat wave, with temperatures above 90 degrees.
N.J. weather: Dangerous heat today to be followed by thunderstorms and, finally, some relief
Another excessively hot and humid day is in the forecast for New Jersey today with chances of rain popping up in the afternoon, but more comfortable conditions are finally in sight later this week and for the weekend, forecasters say. Tuesday should be the last of an eight-day stretch where...
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
shorelocalnews.com
The consequences of the Wharton State Forest Fire
On June 18, 2022, an illegal campfire sparked a wildfire that burned over four days. More than 13,500 acres went up in flames, sending smoke tens of miles away to beach towns like Atlantic City. This historic fire, known today as the Mullica River Wildfire, ranks as the 17th largest...
New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation
As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
NJ weather: One more day of dangerous heat, sweet relief coming soon
Tuesday might be one of the worst days of this stretch of week. (Which is basically going on four weeks now.) Definitely in dangerous heat and humidity territory — stay cool, stay hydrated. The big cooldown will arrive soon. The transition will be a slow process, including two rounds...
Has Jersey City lost its soul? | Hudson Dems a pit of corruption | Protect Caven Point Peninsula | Letters
Wow, Jersey City has the highest rent in the country. We finally got what we wanted: a seat at the big table with cities like San Francisco; Boston; Portland, Oregon; and Manhattan -- places that offer way more for your buck than Jersey City. How did we get this dubious...
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 4