Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Playing one series in preseason opener 'is a waste'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player who has little, if anything, to gain from playing in August exhibition games that are largely meaningless to the 38-year-old.

Thus, it was hardly surprising to learn on Monday that Green Bay backup and 2020 first-round draft choice Jordan Love will get the nods for Friday's preseason opener at the San Francisco 49ers and the matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19. While speaking on Tuesday, Rodgers left little doubt about his feelings on this portion of the football calendar.

"I don't see any benefit to it," Rodgers said of playing in early preseason contests, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series. If we're going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has not publicly ruled Rodgers out for the preseason finale at the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 25. Rodgers did not, however, sound enthusiastic about potentially taking the field for snaps on that Thursday evening.

"I'm not saying this to send a message to Matt; I've already told Matt the same thing," Rodgers explained. "We'll see what happens when we get there."

Rodgers lost All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams via a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders and has veteran free-agent signing Sammy Watkins and rookie Romeo Doubs among his new teammates this summer. Regardless of such personnel changes, LaFleur added that Rodgers' status for the Chiefs game won't be determined until "after New Orleans" later this month.