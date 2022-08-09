Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Shows ‘What Daenerys’ Family Lost’
You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
tvinsider.com
‘When Calls the Heart’: When Will Season 10 Premiere?
The When Calls the Heart Season 9 finale aired in May, but how long will Hearties have to wait to see what’s next?. Season 10 is now in production and is slated to premiere in mid-2023, Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming revealed during Hallmark Media’s executive session during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.
Collider
'Nope' Gets Spoiler-Filled New Trailer Asking Viewers to "See It Again"
Now that Nope is officially a box office success and the reception has been mostly glowing, Universal Pictures is done pulling punches with Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster hit. A new trailer for the film pulls the curtain back and brings many of its secrets to light all with the sole purpose of getting viewers back in the theaters to see it again. The two-minute, spoiler-filled footage is a highlight reel of the film's best moments that original trailers kept purposefully vague.
The Walking Dead Universe Expands With New Trailers, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Spinoff
Brace yourselves, The Walking Dead fans, because San Diego Comic-Con has announced a slew of expansions to TWD universe. During panels at the convention, AMC made it clear that there is plenty to look forward to, including the new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, a Rick and Michonne spinoff, and, of course, the premiere date for the final episodes of the series that started it all.
ComicBook
Pennyworth Adds Batman to the Title in New Season 3 Trailer
The DC TV series starring Batman's faithful butler is getting a name change. Warner Bros. Television unveiled the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth, which follows the exploits of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) after he signs on to work for billionaires Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz). Pennyworth originally aired on EPIX, but is making the move to HBO Max for its third season. The new network isn't the only change being made, as WBT has decided to give the show's title a facelift by adding Batman's recognizable name to it. According to IGN, the Alfred-centric show will now be known as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Collider
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
Avengers Assemble Alpha kicks off "the biggest Avengers story ever" and the end of Jason Aaron's run
Jason Aaron starts the story that will conclude his Avengers run in November
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
tvinsider.com
What We Want to See in ‘NCIS’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Premiere Crossover
NCIS ended on a troubling note for the team in May: Boss Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is on the run, framed for murder, and he doesn’t know his ex-wife, Vivian (Teri Polo), who’s tagging along, is somehow involved. Meanwhile, the latest in the franchise, Hawai’i, closed its first season with a much happier moment, a party at Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) that saw Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate (Tori Anderson) getting back together. But both teams will have one thing on their minds when they cross over for their fall 2022 premieres: The Raven.
tvinsider.com
Will ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe Continue After ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale?
In 2008, viewers were introduced to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad. Then, in 2015 came Better Call Saul, the prequel focused on Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman. And in 2019, fans got El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. With Saul ending its six-season run on August 15, there is, of course, the question of whether this is it for that world.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Gets the Law and Order Treatment in New Trailer
She-Hulk leans into its similarities to the police procedural Law & Order in a new featurette for the Disney+ series. Titled "Call My Lawyer," the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer goes behind the scenes with the cast and crew to discuss the marriage of legal courtroom drama and comedy. Being a high-profile lawyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe means Jennifer Walters has to deal with all sorts of clients in her day job, including visits from Sorcerer Supreme Wong, her cousin Bruce Banner, and run-of-the-mill supervillains. Nowhere is this more evident than in the opening monologue by the narrator.
digitalspy.com
Isle of the Dead boss teases Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off
Minor Walking Dead spoilers follow. Isle of the Dead boss Scott M Gimple has teased Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off. With The Walking Dead set to conclude with its 11th and final season, multiple characters are being split off into their own adventures – Daryl Dixon is headed to France with those smart zombies while arch-enemies Maggie and Negan have to team up in New York City.
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock & Emily Carey on the Intense Friendship at the Center of ‘GOT’ Prequel (VIDEO)
House of the Dragon — with its massive fire-breathing beasts, epic storytelling, glorious sets and costumes, and eye-popping special effects — will immerse viewers deep in a fantasy world. But at the heart of this prequel to Game of Thrones, set two centuries earlier than the HBO hit,...
tvinsider.com
Hallmark Execs Talk Great American Family, Talent & Hallmark’s ‘Secret Sauce’
While some of the stars you’re used to seeing on Hallmark have signed deals with Great American Family, the execs are instead focusing on the talent pool they do have, noting they’ve also kept a lot of their talent under option. Among the stars viewers have become used...
‘Resident Alien’ season 2 episode 9 review: A sly cover up and the mental toll
Resident Alien returns this evening picking up where we last left off during the midseason finale. The dramatic effects will have long lasting repercussions that “Autopsy” sets the stage for. It looks like the Patience crew will have more drama in their future. The death of the Galvan/Powell...
tvinsider.com
‘The Late Show’: Jon Batiste Exiting as Bandleader After 7 Years (VIDEO)
It’s the end of an era for The Late Show as Stephen Colbert announced on the Thursday, August 12 episode that long-time bandleader Jon Batiste is leaving the show after seven years. “We’ve been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven...
tvinsider.com
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Cast: First Look at Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin & More (PHOTOS)
AMC is bringing another Anne Rice literary classic to the small screen in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Season 1 will debut its first of eight episodes in late 2022 after the premiere of Interview with the Vampire. Mayfair Witches stars...
tvinsider.com
Tatiana Maslany Returns to AMC for Psychological Thriller ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’
Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany is returning to AMC Networks to star in a new psychological thriller. AMC Networks announced that the Emmy winner will star in and executive produce Invitation to a Bonfire, based on the novel by Adrienne Celt and set to premiere in 2023. She joins previously announced series regulars Freya Mavor, Pilou Asbæk, and Ngozi Anyanwu.
