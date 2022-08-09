ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Shows ‘What Daenerys’ Family Lost’

You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
tvinsider.com

‘When Calls the Heart’: When Will Season 10 Premiere?

The When Calls the Heart Season 9 finale aired in May, but how long will Hearties have to wait to see what’s next?. Season 10 is now in production and is slated to premiere in mid-2023, Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming revealed during Hallmark Media’s executive session during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.
Collider

'Nope' Gets Spoiler-Filled New Trailer Asking Viewers to "See It Again"

Now that Nope is officially a box office success and the reception has been mostly glowing, Universal Pictures is done pulling punches with Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster hit. A new trailer for the film pulls the curtain back and brings many of its secrets to light all with the sole purpose of getting viewers back in the theaters to see it again. The two-minute, spoiler-filled footage is a highlight reel of the film's best moments that original trailers kept purposefully vague.
Primetimer

The Walking Dead Universe Expands With New Trailers, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Spinoff

Brace yourselves, The Walking Dead fans, because San Diego Comic-Con has announced a slew of expansions to TWD universe. During panels at the convention, AMC made it clear that there is plenty to look forward to, including the new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, a Rick and Michonne spinoff, and, of course, the premiere date for the final episodes of the series that started it all.
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

What We Want to See in ‘NCIS’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Premiere Crossover

NCIS ended on a troubling note for the team in May: Boss Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is on the run, framed for murder, and he doesn’t know his ex-wife, Vivian (Teri Polo), who’s tagging along, is somehow involved. Meanwhile, the latest in the franchise, Hawai’i, closed its first season with a much happier moment, a party at Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) that saw Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate (Tori Anderson) getting back together. But both teams will have one thing on their minds when they cross over for their fall 2022 premieres: The Raven.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Will ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe Continue After ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale?

In 2008, viewers were introduced to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad. Then, in 2015 came Better Call Saul, the prequel focused on Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman. And in 2019, fans got El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. With Saul ending its six-season run on August 15, there is, of course, the question of whether this is it for that world.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Gets the Law and Order Treatment in New Trailer

She-Hulk leans into its similarities to the police procedural Law & Order in a new featurette for the Disney+ series. Titled "Call My Lawyer," the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer goes behind the scenes with the cast and crew to discuss the marriage of legal courtroom drama and comedy. Being a high-profile lawyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe means Jennifer Walters has to deal with all sorts of clients in her day job, including visits from Sorcerer Supreme Wong, her cousin Bruce Banner, and run-of-the-mill supervillains. Nowhere is this more evident than in the opening monologue by the narrator.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Isle of the Dead boss teases Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off

Minor Walking Dead spoilers follow. Isle of the Dead boss Scott M Gimple has teased Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off. With The Walking Dead set to conclude with its 11th and final season, multiple characters are being split off into their own adventures – Daryl Dixon is headed to France with those smart zombies while arch-enemies Maggie and Negan have to team up in New York City.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Tatiana Maslany Returns to AMC for Psychological Thriller ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’

Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany is returning to AMC Networks to star in a new psychological thriller. AMC Networks announced that the Emmy winner will star in and executive produce Invitation to a Bonfire, based on the novel by Adrienne Celt and set to premiere in 2023. She joins previously announced series regulars Freya Mavor, Pilou Asbæk, and Ngozi Anyanwu.
TV & VIDEOS

