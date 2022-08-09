ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects

YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Madison County Journal

Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay

RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
RIDGELAND, MS
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Person
Tate Reeves
impact601.com

Mississippi receives $15.4M in transportation infrastructure investments

(The Center Square) – A new infrastructure investment is coming to Mississippi. Three grants, totaling $15.4 million, have been designated to support three transportation projects and were awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant program, administered through the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS, said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…

Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Mississippi Now Leads the World in Mass Incarceration￼

Mississippi Center For Investigative Reporting/ Mississippi Today. Mississippi is now the world’s leader in putting people behind bars — more inmates per capita than any state or nation, including China, Russia and Iran, according to the World Population Review. “Is there a political price to be paid for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch. By Michelle Brodsky, michelle@mspolicy.org. The United States has seen a tremendous uptick...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
St. Louis American

My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi

Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

How the Foreclosure Rate in Mississippi Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi

Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
Jackson Free Press

Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
JACKSON, MS

