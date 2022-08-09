Read full article on original website
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
wtva.com
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
Madison County Journal
Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay
RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
impact601.com
Mississippi receives $15.4M in transportation infrastructure investments
(The Center Square) – A new infrastructure investment is coming to Mississippi. Three grants, totaling $15.4 million, have been designated to support three transportation projects and were awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant program, administered through the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS, said.
ourmshome.com
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
hottytoddy.com
Mississippi Now Leads the World in Mass Incarceration￼
Mississippi Center For Investigative Reporting/ Mississippi Today. Mississippi is now the world’s leader in putting people behind bars — more inmates per capita than any state or nation, including China, Russia and Iran, according to the World Population Review. “Is there a political price to be paid for...
mageenews.com
Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch. By Michelle Brodsky, michelle@mspolicy.org. The United States has seen a tremendous uptick...
St. Louis American
My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi
Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
deltanews.tv
How the Foreclosure Rate in Mississippi Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
desotocountynews.com
Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi
Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
WLOX
Some church leaders are calling on Mississippi’s open carry laws to be repealed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the state’s religious leaders are going beyond church policy and asking for action on gun control from lawmakers. This resolution from the state’s largest African American denomination may seem like it blurs lines of politics and religion, but Dr. CJ Rhodes explains it this way.
Mississippi now leads the world in mass incarceration. Prison population growing in state as overall numbers in U.S. drop.
Mississippi is now the world’s leader in putting people behind bars — more inmates per capita than any state or nation, including China, Russia and Iran, according to the World Population Review. “Is there a political price to be paid for foolishly sticking with a failed system that’s...
Vicksburg Post
LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
Jackson Free Press
Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
