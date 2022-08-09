Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
WISH-TV
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Lawrence Walmart
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Police believe a man was shot by a woman in a “domestic related incident.” The woman is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff tells News 8.
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
WISH-TV
Man dies after shooting at Marathon station at 79th, Michigan Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Marathon gas station on the northeast corner of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road. The intersection is a commercial area that also has a bank, a coin laundry, and a couple of small outdoor malls.
Bloomington woman arrested after 5-year-old critically injured, man dies in crash near Bloomington
A Bloomington woman faces charges after a weekend crash killed a man and left a 5-year-old child in critical condition.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman charged with murder of 51-year-old in September
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Saturday for her involvement in a 2021 homicide, Indianapolis police said Wednesday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call about a person stabbed just after 10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. That’s northeast of the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road.
wbiw.com
Paoli woman found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on Friday
PAOLI – Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband and will be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. in Orange County Circuit Court. 43-year-old Sabrina Dunn shot and killed 51-year-old William Dunn in October 2020, at a residence on...
WISH-TV
1 not awake or breathing after shooting at 79th, Michigan Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was not awake or breathing after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection. It’s a commercial area with a...
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
WISH-TV
Police: South Carolina couple arrested for kidnapping in Whitestown
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Whitestown on Wednesday arrested a couple wanted in Kenosha, Wisc., for kidnapping two children. Police on Wednesday morning were told to be on the look out for a Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate that was involved in battery and kidnapping in Kenosha. They said the driver was armed and dangerous.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing two iPhones and a diamond ring
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday, August 8th when Bedford Police were called to an apartment on Ludlow Drive after a report of a physical altercation. An officer knocked on the door with no response. He then heard a loud noise coming from inside and entered the apartment. He located 38-year-old Justin Hobson and a female walking down the stairs.
WANE-TV
Jailers hurt in fight in western Indiana jail
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
Police join fallen Monroe County deputy's daughter for sendoff on first day of school
MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — A heartfelt tradition continued Wednesday as the Monroe County Sheriff's Department escorted fallen Deputy James Driver’s daughter, Lily, to the bus for her first day of school. Lily's dad died in the line of duty after a crash on State Road 45 on March...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after violating a protective order
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police Department received a 911 call reporting a male 42-year-old Travis Kendall had violated an active protective order. Police arrested Kendall on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit on Monday, August 8th officers arrived...
Woman dead, 3 children hurt after SUV hits curb, flips over into home
A woman died and three children were injured when an SUV they were traveling in hit a curb and flipped over late Monday on the city's east side, police say.
WIBC.com
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Head-On Collision Results in Fatality
At approximately 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call advising that there had been a head-on collision between a moped and a semi tractor trailer, in the area of State Road 32 and County Road 50 North, Lebanon, IN. As a result of the accident, the driver of the.
WISH-TV
FBI can’t recover data from Greenwood Park Mall shooter’s computer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI said Thursday the agency cannot recover any information from the laptop computer found in the home of the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. The laptop was severely damaged. Police found it inside an oven that had been turned on along with a can of butane.
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: No criminal charges in death of Jennings County inmate in May
NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — The county prosecutor says no criminal charges will be filed after a woman died in May in the Jennings County jail, according to a document the Indiana State Police shared Tuesday. Jail officers found Sandra Ray, 35, of North Vernon, unresponsive in her cell...
