Anna Faris Once Revealed She Found Acting Alongside Her Ex-Husband Chris Pratt ‘Scary’
Anna Faris once opened up about working with her ex-husband Chris Pratt in a comedy movie, revealing that she found the experience scary.
A Comprehensive Guide to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Family Members
They’ll be back! Since Arnold Schwarzenegger burst on the scene in the 1980s, his family has gone on to become one of the most successful — and recognizable — clans in Hollywood. Three of the Terminator star’s five children have followed in his footsteps and made names for themselves in the entertainment industry: Katherine Schwarzenegger, […]
Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film
Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.Appearing on The One Show on...
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Praised Arnold Schwarzenegger for Agreeing to 1 ‘True Lies’ Change
Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to one last-minute 'True Lies' change that proved to Jamie Lee Curtis what a great guy he is.
digitalspy.com
Mom star's next TV series revealed
Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
Why Did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Adopt Kids?
Here's why Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's kids are adopted.
Popculture
'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance
Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
purewow.com
‘Broad City’ Star Abbi Jacobson Reveals That She Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Abbi Jacobson just had quite the eventful weekend. Not only did she and her partner, Jodi Balfour, make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own (a show which Jacobson created and stars in, BTW), but while at the event, Jacobson also revealed that she and Balfour are engaged to be married.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Lynda Carter shares a throwback with a very young Ben Affleck
Lynda Carter is mostly known for her role as “Wonder Woman” but she has an extensive career in TV and film. Carter took to social media to reminisce about one of her old projects, where she starred alongside a pre-JLO Ben Affleck. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez...
Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper, Others Pay Tribute To Anne Heche
Colleagues, friends and others in Hollywood are paying tribute to Anne Heche, who was declared brain dead this week, but remains on life support following her horrific car crash in Los Angeles. As reports emerged that Heche would not survive and will be taken off life support, messages of love and appreciation for the Emmy-winning actor began to pour in. “This is a sad day,” tweeted Heche’s former romantic partner Ellen DeGeneres, while ex-husband and Men In Trees co-star James Tupper posted on Instagram a simple “Love You Forever.” Anne Heche: A Career In Pictures – Photo Gallery “I’m sending Anne’s children, family...
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
Brad Pitt Says Ana de Armas Is ‘Phenomenal’ as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
Brad Pitt stands up for Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe after audiences share mixed reactions
tvinsider.com
‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Shows ‘What Daenerys’ Family Lost’
You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
Ben Affleck’s Dating History: Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez and More!
Ben Affleck is no stranger to a high-profile romance — but not all of them have ended happily ever after. Over the years, the Justice League actor has proven that he can still be on good terms with an ex despite breaking up. In a February 2020 New York Times profile, he showed his support […]
ComicBook
New Jennifer Lawrence Movie Set for Summer 2023 Release
Sony Pictures has announced that the new Jennifer Lawrence-starring comedy No Hard Feelings will arrive next summer according to Deadline. The studio has revealed that the "R-rated comedy" from The Office and Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky will be released on June 16, 2023, arriving as adult-centric counter programming to the upcoming Pixar original animated movie Elemental. Little is actually known about the project other than the fact it's called an "R-rated comedy with a heart." In addition to directing Stupnitsky co-wrote the film with John Phillips (Dirty Grandpa), no other cast members have been officially set but Lawrence will also act as producer on the project.
In Brief: Original 'Magnum' star dies, and more
Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the original Magnum P.I. TV series alongside Tom Selleck, died early Sunday morning, his daughter shared on Facebook. He was 83. The cause of death was not revealed. In addition to Magnum, P.I., Mosley also appeared on Love Boat, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, Starsky and Hutch, Night Court and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also had a major role in the 1979 TV film The Jericho Mile. On the big screen, Mosley appeared in films such as The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger...
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount announced ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fan appreciation weekend
It’s time to grab your flight gear and prepare for high octane fun as Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters for a one-of-a-kind experience for its massive fan base. A press release from Paramount shares the exciting news that Top Gun: Maverick is bringing fans an immersive and exclusive look at the making of the blockbuster hit thanks to its soaring success. The movie is now, officially, Paramount’s “seventh highest grossing domestic box office movie of all time,” and rightfully so.
tvinsider.com
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Cast: First Look at Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin & More (PHOTOS)
AMC is bringing another Anne Rice literary classic to the small screen in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Season 1 will debut its first of eight episodes in late 2022 after the premiere of Interview with the Vampire. Mayfair Witches stars...
