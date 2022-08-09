Sony Pictures has announced that the new Jennifer Lawrence-starring comedy No Hard Feelings will arrive next summer according to Deadline. The studio has revealed that the "R-rated comedy" from The Office and Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky will be released on June 16, 2023, arriving as adult-centric counter programming to the upcoming Pixar original animated movie Elemental. Little is actually known about the project other than the fact it's called an "R-rated comedy with a heart." In addition to directing Stupnitsky co-wrote the film with John Phillips (Dirty Grandpa), no other cast members have been officially set but Lawrence will also act as producer on the project.

MOVIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO