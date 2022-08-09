Read full article on original website
Watch this sweet video of a little girl and her dog singing nursery rhymes together
This is just the smile you needed today. There's an old saying that dogs are man's best friend and this little girl proves they're also good back-up singers. A short clip that backs this up was posted to YouTube by Linda Slater. In the video, her little girl is singing a nursery rhyme when their Rottweiler joins in to howl along. Obviously the big dog has an incredible singing voice, and if this were an episode of America's Dogs Got Talent, the pooch would've gotten the golden buzzer.
tvinsider.com
‘The View’ Turns 25: How 10 Former Hosts Returned to TV
The ABC chat-fest The View has been on for 25 years now… and has had nearly as many hosts over those two decades!. Yes, The View — which officially turns 25 on August 11 — has had a ton of panel turnover over the years. (And, as we’ve previously covered, some departures were more amicable than others.)
tvinsider.com
It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Movies Include Rita Moreno & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reunion
The most wonderful time of the year may still be months away, but we don’t have to wait to learn about the movies that will be drawing us to our TVs for some holiday cheer. Two of Lifetime’s upcoming films feature an EGOT winner and a Grey’s Anatomy reunion.
tvinsider.com
‘The Real Love Boat’ First Look: Original ‘Love Boat’ Stars Join Dating Series (PHOTOS)
We’re on board with this reboot! ABC’s iconic 1977–86 comedy The Love Boat becomes exciting and new (again) as a CBS dating competition. Singles set sail on a real Princess cruise ship and, as they visit exotic Mediterranean ports, pair up to test their chemistry with challenges like “conquering the Rock of Gibraltar or soaping each other up in a lavender field in France,” teases The Real Love Boat exec producer Chris Culvenor.
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock & Emily Carey on the Intense Friendship at the Center of ‘GOT’ Prequel (VIDEO)
House of the Dragon — with its massive fire-breathing beasts, epic storytelling, glorious sets and costumes, and eye-popping special effects — will immerse viewers deep in a fantasy world. But at the heart of this prequel to Game of Thrones, set two centuries earlier than the HBO hit,...
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo
A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
pethelpful.com
Dog's Unfazed Reaction to Being Caught on Top of the Kitchen Table Is Going Viral
Do you ever wonder what your pets get up to when they are home alone? This couple found out what their Golden Doodle, Millie, was doing after they installed a Ring camera in their home and got an immediate return on their investment with some funny footage of Millie's shenanigans.
Toddler Shows Dog How to Use Slide In Adorable Video: 'This Is Friendship'
An adorable video of a toddler showing his pet bulldog how to use his slide has been lighting up social media. Footage of the young child encouraging his pet to come and have a go on the plaything went viral after being shared to Twitter by Yoda4ever, where it has already been viewed 2.3 million times, earning over 15,000 retweets and more than 115,000 likes in the process.
Dachshund Caught 'Making Biscuits' While Watching Baking Show in Viral Clip
Some dogs may knead while sucking on an object, as a relaxation technique, says Dr. Jerry Klein, the chief veterinary officer of the American Kennel Club.
tvinsider.com
‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Shows ‘What Daenerys’ Family Lost’
You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Funny Way of Telling Mom He Doesn't Like Her Singing Makes Us LOL
Unfortunately for all of us, not everyone can sing like Beyoncé. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to belt it out in the privacy of your own home. Unless you're one woman on TikTok, who was seriously judged by her own cat for her *ahem* unique singing voice.
dailyphew.com
Grandma Told Her She Was ‘Too Old’ To Adopt A Dog, And She Got The Sweetest Surprise
The grandmother of Andrea Hijar has enjoyed having a number of pets throughout the course of her 76 years as a devoted animal lover. The grandma was too old to own another animal, though, according to the neighborhood shelters and rescue organizations. Granny was keen to welcome another furry friend...
Famous Hippo Family Welcomes New Baby in Adorable Video
"Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes," zoo officials said.
dailyphew.com
Dog Visits The Beach Daily Watching The Sea Waiting For His Owner Who Will Never Return
While touring a location along a rocky beach with a beautiful view of the sea in Punta Negra, a tiny coastal village close to Jolie Mejia’s home in Peru, with her family, they learnt of an incredible tale of unadulterated love. A dog approached them and seemed to be...
dailyphew.com
Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite
After a routine day, a man found a cute yet astonishing surprise waiting for him in the middle of his bed. He found that a mother squirrel had used her bed, or more specifically, her house, to construct a snug nest for her two children. With the help of twigs,...
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Brings the Franchise Back to Life
Breathing new life into a franchise that even a die-hard (pardon the puns) horror fan like myself has grown weary of, as casts scatter and tiresomely odious human antagonists keep obscuring the zombie-scape, Tales of the Walking Dead is a welcome reminder that less can be more. I’ve seen four...
tvinsider.com
‘Last Light’: First Look at Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt in Peacock Drama (PHOTOS)
Matthew Fox is back on TV in a series that finds him (again) fighting to survive, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at him, Joanne Froggatt, and more in Peacock’s Last Light. The series, premiering on September 8, is based on Alex Scarrow’s novel of the same...
tvinsider.com
‘The Resort’ Team Break Down Alex’s ‘Time Travel’ and More in Episode 5
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resort Episode 5.]. In The Resort, director/actor Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance) aimed to make us “feel all of the formless stuff while the form was taking shape.” Sinclair plays Oceana Vista owner Alex in the series, in addition to directing Episodes 1 through 4. He caught up with TV Insider about his time on the Peacock dramedy, explaining how he and creator/writer Andy Siara (Palm Springs) collaborated to help this vacation mystery unfold. Siara also chatted with TV Insider about all things Episode 5, streaming now, breaking down how its plot poses the questions that were answered in Episode 4. Trippy, we know.
