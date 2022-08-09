ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Upworthy

Watch this sweet video of a little girl and her dog singing nursery rhymes together

This is just the smile you needed today. There's an old saying that dogs are man's best friend and this little girl proves they're also good back-up singers. A short clip that backs this up was posted to YouTube by Linda Slater. In the video, her little girl is singing a nursery rhyme when their Rottweiler joins in to howl along. Obviously the big dog has an incredible singing voice, and if this were an episode of America's Dogs Got Talent, the pooch would've gotten the golden buzzer.
ANIMALS
tvinsider.com

‘The View’ Turns 25: How 10 Former Hosts Returned to TV

The ABC chat-fest The View has been on for 25 years now… and has had nearly as many hosts over those two decades!. Yes, The View — which officially turns 25 on August 11 — has had a ton of panel turnover over the years. (And, as we’ve previously covered, some departures were more amicable than others.)
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘The Real Love Boat’ First Look: Original ‘Love Boat’ Stars Join Dating Series (PHOTOS)

We’re on board with this reboot! ABC’s iconic 1977–86 comedy The Love Boat becomes exciting and new (again) as a CBS dating competition. Singles set sail on a real Princess cruise ship and, as they visit exotic Mediterranean ports, pair up to test their chemistry with challenges like “conquering the Rock of Gibraltar or soaping each other up in a lavender field in France,” teases The Real Love Boat exec producer Chris Culvenor.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
Daily Mail

Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo

A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
ANIMALS
The List

The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Toddler Shows Dog How to Use Slide In Adorable Video: 'This Is Friendship'

An adorable video of a toddler showing his pet bulldog how to use his slide has been lighting up social media. Footage of the young child encouraging his pet to come and have a go on the plaything went viral after being shared to Twitter by Yoda4ever, where it has already been viewed 2.3 million times, earning over 15,000 retweets and more than 115,000 likes in the process.
ANIMALS
tvinsider.com

‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Shows ‘What Daenerys’ Family Lost’

You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
TV SERIES
dailyphew.com

Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite

After a routine day, a man found a cute yet astonishing surprise waiting for him in the middle of his bed. He found that a mother squirrel had used her bed, or more specifically, her house, to construct a snug nest for her two children. With the help of twigs,...
ANIMALS
tvinsider.com

‘The Resort’ Team Break Down Alex’s ‘Time Travel’ and More in Episode 5

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resort Episode 5.]. In The Resort, director/actor Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance) aimed to make us “feel all of the formless stuff while the form was taking shape.” Sinclair plays Oceana Vista owner Alex in the series, in addition to directing Episodes 1 through 4. He caught up with TV Insider about his time on the Peacock dramedy, explaining how he and creator/writer Andy Siara (Palm Springs) collaborated to help this vacation mystery unfold. Siara also chatted with TV Insider about all things Episode 5, streaming now, breaking down how its plot poses the questions that were answered in Episode 4. Trippy, we know.
TV SERIES

