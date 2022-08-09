Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Daily flights impacted at RDU after American Airlines cuts more than 1,000 flights at CLT this fall
Raleigh, N.C. — American Airlines announced big changes to its fall flight schedules on Thursday. The plan includes cutting more than a thousand flights from Charlotte Douglas International in September and October. With Charlotte being the airline's second biggest hub, this could impact options at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The...
chathamjournal.com
Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses
Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
wfmynews2.com
Growing Greensboro microchip company expecting benefits from Chips Act
Guerilla RF was founded in and is based in Greensboro. It became a publically traded company in August, and plan to move to a new headquarters soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 North Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in North Carolina made the cut.
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
Alamance County company takes traditional rope making in new direction
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ravenox in Alamance County is the company behind a growing brand that’s made in North Carolina. When you start looking for rope, you might try to find something simple before you realize there’s so much more to choose from. Ravenox makes every color and style. “With our twisted ropes, we […]
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
alamancenews.com
What’s the holdup with opening new Mebane Dunkin’ Donuts?
On the outside, the strip center along NC 119 that’s to be home to Mebane’s Dunkin’ Donuts looks complete and ready to open. But a shortage of some electrical equipment may prevent the store from opening for another two months, until sometime in October, according to the franchise owner, Alex McCourt.
alamancenews.com
Five warehouses planned for Cherry Lane site in Graham
94 acres annexed Tues. night; plans for 745,700 sq. ft. of warehouses filed next day. Graham’s city council approved an annexation of about 94 acres along Cherry Lane near I-85/40 that appeared to have all the markings of yet another distribution center in the offing. The acreage, previously in...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro business owners put on shoe drive for kids
Supplies aren't the only items kids need heading back to school. A group of Greensboro business owners are helping students put their best foot forward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Employees want to feel appreciated: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're enjoying your day off and you get an unexpected call… it's your boss asking you to come in because they're short-staffed. You agree to fill in with no push back yet receive no thanks for your willingness to help. Or let's say you go...
STORM BLOG: Some households without power in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. We...
Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro; national average now below $4
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Route 64 Diner strives for affordable and delicious in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking your family out to dinner these days can quickly add up. Despite the high price of food, one local diner is striving to keep its prices low. A family runs Route 64 Diner in Asheboro. Tara and Jon Snow have four kids and know how expensive it is for families to go […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
Comments / 1