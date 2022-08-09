ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, CA

Man killed on Interstate 15 near Baker after car becomes wedged under semitrailer

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago

A 24-year-old man was killed after his car became wedged under a semitrailer and dragged before the truck came to a stop on Interstate 15.

The man was identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn, according to San Bernardino County Coroner officials.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday on the freeway north of Baker.

The California Highway Patrol said Hagedorn was driving a Mercedes Benz sedan north on the interstate in the No. 3 lane when he approached a Freightliner semitruck towing a trailer.

Hagedorn “allowed the Mercedes-Benz to continue at a speed unsafe for the slower moving Freightliner ahead” and made a turn to the right to avoid hitting the back of the trailer, the CHP said.

The car did hit the trailer, though, and went off the road into the desert before traveling back onto the freeway.

Officials said the car then hit and became stuck underneath the trailer and was dragged for a “short distance” before the truck driver pulled off to the shoulder and stopped.

Emergency personnel pronounced Hagedorn dead at the scene. A passenger in his car, a 38-year-old woman from Bell, suffered major injuries.

She was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. The 48-year-old man driving the truck was not injured.

The CHP said “alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor” in the crash which is still under investigation.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_mestacio .

