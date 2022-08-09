The issue with laws starts with legislatures, not the Supreme Court

Mr. Reasons asks in his recent letter, "Will we remain a nation of laws?", and I sure hope so. I think we are losing that characteristic as we see the increase in crime and disregard for various laws across the country. I also hope that President Trump would be charged with any crime he committed. Are you aware of one, or is it your thought to take over for Congressman Schiff and claim things that are not true? How do you feel about Hunter Biden?

As far as the Supreme Court is concerned, most of my friends who actually work in the legal field, including two who clerked for Supreme Court justices, knew that Roe would be eventually overturned because it was not based on the Constitution. Now that Mr. Reasons is retired, the students may actually have a professor who teaches that it is our legislative leaders who have failed us in dealing with this difficult issue, not the Supreme Court.

John Ogden, Bainbridge Island