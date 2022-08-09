OPINION: Rock the South through a 13-year-old’s eyes

Rock the South was my first concert ever and my experience at Rock the South was an amazing experience! It was not only a small bonding time with my dad but the music was great. The food was delicious, the bands were amazing, even the songs they picked for the small breaks were amazing. All of the things you could buy were lovely! They had cowboy hats in different colors, shirts that were amazing, and even a small thing or two for you to do! I know if I could, I’d definitely go again.

My favorite band was Morgan (Wallen)! Well, dad said he enjoyed it also! I think the best part of the day was sitting there with my dad and bonding! I liked being able to have fun, joke around and just laugh a lot with him too!

Tiffany Johnson