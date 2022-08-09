ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

OPINION: Rock the South through a 13-year-old’s eyes

By Contributed by Tiffany Johnson
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

Rock the South was my first concert ever and my experience at Rock the South was an amazing experience! It was not only a small bonding time with my dad but the music was great. The food was delicious, the bands were amazing, even the songs they picked for the small breaks were amazing. All of the things you could buy were lovely! They had cowboy hats in different colors, shirts that were amazing, and even a small thing or two for you to do! I know if I could, I’d definitely go again.

My favorite band was Morgan (Wallen)! Well, dad said he enjoyed it also! I think the best part of the day was sitting there with my dad and bonding! I liked being able to have fun, joke around and just laugh a lot with him too!

Tiffany Johnson

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

