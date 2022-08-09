Felony charges levied in Eden Prairie cases involving criminal sexual conduct, burglary, thefts

Criminal charges related to several Eden Prairie cases have been filed by the Hennepin County District Attorney in the 4th Judicial District.

Criminal sexual conduct/nonconsensual contact

Rocklyn Orion Weege, 70, of Eden Prairie, has been charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony, related to an April 1 incident in Eden Prairie.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman came to the Eden Prairie Police Department on April 14 to report an incident that occurred on April 1 at an extended stay hotel in Eden Prairie. She said that she and Weege met at the hotel, and he asked her if she would like to go to his room to meet his dog.

While they were in his room, she described several instances of Weege touching her sexually without permission, including his hand “with a lot of strength.”

Eventually, she went back to her own room. She reported that Weege pounded on her door a few times that night. The victim said that she reported the incident to the front desk employee and the manager before she left.

The victim left the hotel, stayed with her mother for a few days, and then checked out of the extended care hotel on April 13. Police confirmed that both individuals were guests of the hotel that night.

Police also learned that Weege pleaded guilty to grabbing the breast of a customer at a store where he worked in 2018.

A Hennepin County judge issued an arrest warrant for Weege and set bail at $10,000 when he is in custody. If convicted, Weege faces a maximum sentence of seven years and/or a fine of $14,000.

Residential burglary

Nicholas Patrick Baldwin, 31, of Eden Prairie, has been charged with second-degree burglary and violating a domestic abuse order for protection stemming from a June 18 incident in Eden Prairie.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eden Prairie police were called to a residence on Avon Court for a reported burglary. Earlier the day of June 18, an officer spoke to the owner of the residence and learned that she was monitoring the interior cameras and saw that Baldwin was in her home. Baldwin appeared intoxicated and had fallen off of the couch.

Officers arrived at the residence and found Baldwin inside. He was ordered out of the house and placed under arrest. Baldwin informed officers that he had smoked 2 grams of heroin and was trying to kill himself.

Officers called for medical assistance and Baldwin was transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Inside the residence officers found empty beer cans, liquor bottles and vomit. They also found blood on shattered glass from the lower exterior window that Baldwin broke to gain entry.

Officers learned that an active order for protection was issued on Feb. 17, prohibiting Baldwin from contacting the victim or entering her house.

Baldwin was being held in lieu of $40,000 bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a fine of $20,000 for the burglar count and 90 days and/or a fine of $1,000 for the protection order violation, a misdemeanor.

Theft

Two women have been charged with felony theft in separate incidents at the same Eden Prairie store.

Khamyah Jacqueis Metcalf, 23, of Maple Grove, has been charged with the Nov. 8, 2021, theft of $2,598.86 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty, 12591 Castlemoor Drive.

Natouri Kenya Ross, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with theft and giving a false name to police in a Feb. 23 incident also at Ulta.

According to the criminal complaints:

Eden Prairie Police were dispatched on Nov. 8, 2021, to Ulta on the report of a theft. A store manager recognized Metcalf as someone who has been involved in a number of thefts at the chain of stores.

Metcalf and another suspect were captured on video surveillance placing a number of products in shopping baskets and leaving the store without paying. A manager unsuccessfully attempted to prevent the women from leaving the store. Instead, they ran and fled the scene.

The same day, Metcalf and the second suspect went to the Ulta store in Blaine, stole more merchandise and left in the same truck seen in the Eden Prairie surveillance video. Blaine police were eventually able to stop the vehicle after it fled the scene.

In the more recent incident, Natouri Kenya Ross has been charged with theft and giving a false name to police in a Feb. 23 incident also at Ulta in Eden Prairie.

According to the police complaint:

Eden Prairie Police were alerted Feb. 23 by a dispatcher about a shoplifting incident at Ulta. The suspects were identified as two Black females in a gray sedan who had stolen numerous bottles of fragrance.

Officers observed a vehicle matching the description with expired tabs on Prairie Center Drive. Officer stopped the vehicle as it was attempting to turn onto Highway 212.

Officers noticed that a front seat passenger was throwing something into the back seat. Officers smelled burnt marijuana coming from the driver’s side window. Officers could hear retail security tags beeping from inside the car. They observed a retail bag with “Ulta” written on it in plain view.

Officers eventually recovered 40 bottles of Ulta perfume from the back seat along with their security tags.

Before searching the car, police removed two female juveniles. Ross gave police a false name and officers were able to obtain a real identity.

The final itemized list of stolen goods included 76 bottles of perfume valued at $7,875.17.

Ross has been issued a summons to appear in Hennepin County Court. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.

Matthew Richard Kroiss, 33, of Shoreview, has been charged with one felony count of theft in a Dec. 2, 2021, incident in Eden Prairie.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eden Prairie Police observed Kroiss and two other males stealing two Vexilar sonic fish finders on Dec. 2, 2021, at Scheels in the Eden Prairie Center.

The fish finders were valued at $1,480. Kroiss later attempted to sell the fish finders on his Facebook account.

Police have been unable to locate Kroiss.

Kroiss was also charged with felony theft of property valued at more than $1,000 and less than $5,000 in a May 23 incident at Scheels. Police were also unable to locate him after that incident.

If Kroiss is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence in each case of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.

A Hennepin County judge has issued an arrest warrant for Kroiss.

Assault on a police officer/transferring bodily fluids

Brent David Steinkopf, 39, of Mankato, has been charged with felony fourth-degree assault on a peace officer stemming from a July 7 incident in Eden Prairie.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eden Prairie Police officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the area of Mitchell Road and Pioneer Trail at 8:25 a.m., July 7. The reporting party said that a “disheveled” white male who appeared to need help was walking on the sidewalk on Mitchell Road southbound at Pioneer Trail.

When officers arrived, they observed Steinkopf walking north on the sidewalk on the west side of the road at Village Woods Drive. Officers observed that he appeared to be drenched in sweat with the temperature at 75 degrees.

Steinkopf had no identification and said he was in the area because he used to live there. Officers observed pinpoint pupils, common with drug use, and Steinkopf made several odd statements.

Eventually, he became upset and directed obscenities at the officers when they told him they were running a warrant check because of recent crimes in the area.

Officers learned there was a warrant out of Nicollet County on him and placed Steinkopf under arrest. Steinkopf then spit in a female officer’s face. Officers then placed a spit hood on him to prevent bodily fluids escaping.

Steinkopf is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years and/or a $6,000 fine.