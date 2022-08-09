ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furious Valerie Bertinelli REFUSES TO PAY Estranged Hubby's $50K Spousal Support Demand

Valerie Bertinelli is trying to stand tall amid her financial battle against estranged husband Tom Vitale. Ever since the Food Network star, 62, filed for separation in November 2021, Vitale, has been doing everything in his power to come out of the divorce a wealthier man.Vitale, 58, is asking the court to determine the "validity" of their prenup, in addition to requesting $50,000 a month in spousal support and $200,000 to cover his legal fees. His team argues that he needs the money since he currently makes just $16 an hour at his new job at the Postal Annex, while...
Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell Hospitalized

On Wednesday (August 10th), Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell gave his wife an appreciative shout-out for her support after he was hospitalized due to tonsillitis. In the sweet post, Bindi Irwin is seen sitting next to her husband while at the hospital. “Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife,” Chandler declared. “I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me. I’m lucky to be loved by you.”
Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home

Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
Kelly Ripa’s Son Shows Huge Support for Sister Lola After Exciting Announcement

Kelly Ripa might be remembered for her roles in All My Children, Hope & Faith, and her hosting the daytime show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, nothing appears to matter more to her than family. Over the past few weeks, accusations have surrounded the daytime host who took a break from her duties. While fans continue to speculate, Ripa decided to vacation in the Hamptons with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Soaking up the sun and her love, Ripa took time to celebrate her daughter, Lola, stepping into the music industry. And if a mother’s support isn’t enough, Lola’s brother also took a moment to promote his sister.
‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Reveals Tattoo That Serves as Her ‘Little Reminder’

Tattoo work can represent a person’s innermost thoughts and feelings. It’s a chance to display the inner workings of your mind in a beautiful piece of art that stays with you forever. They can remind you of those moments in life that define the person you’ve become. Brandi Passante of Storage Wars fame is an advocate of tattoo work. And she recently posted a reminder to herself of the power behind the ink.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Divided Over Matt Amodio’s Return for the Tournament of Champions

Back in July, the hit game show Jeopardy! ended its 38th season with many memorable moments. But while the show won’t return until the fall, that doesn’t mean fans aren’t noticing some minor changes to their popular show. With the new season in production, fans tuned in during the first week of August to watch some of their favorite moments of the tournament. But this year, they watched as the lineup changed. Instead of repeats, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, Michael Davies and his team, decided to “handpick six weeks of some of [their] favorite episodes of the season, featuring [the] closest games, super-champions.”
Honey Boo Boo Shares Adorable Photo With Pumpkin’s Family, Boyfriend Dralin Carswell

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson continues to enjoy her California vacation with her family sans her mom, Mama June Shannon. On Thursday, the 16-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a recent photo taken during her family’s trip to Los Angeles. In the snap, Alana, who has on full makeup and false lashes, is seen smiling while surrounded by the kids of her sister and legal guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 22.
