Bam Margera Speaks Out About His Addictions And 'Jackass 4' Firing
Speaking on the latest episode of Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, Jackass star Bam Margera candidly covered his experiences of rehab, addiction and his relationships with the rest of the Jackass crew. Margera struggles with alcoholism and mental illness, and after Paramount Pictures fired him from Jackass Forever as a result...
Furious Valerie Bertinelli REFUSES TO PAY Estranged Hubby's $50K Spousal Support Demand
Valerie Bertinelli is trying to stand tall amid her financial battle against estranged husband Tom Vitale. Ever since the Food Network star, 62, filed for separation in November 2021, Vitale, has been doing everything in his power to come out of the divorce a wealthier man.Vitale, 58, is asking the court to determine the "validity" of their prenup, in addition to requesting $50,000 a month in spousal support and $200,000 to cover his legal fees. His team argues that he needs the money since he currently makes just $16 an hour at his new job at the Postal Annex, while...
Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell Hospitalized
On Wednesday (August 10th), Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell gave his wife an appreciative shout-out for her support after he was hospitalized due to tonsillitis. In the sweet post, Bindi Irwin is seen sitting next to her husband while at the hospital. “Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife,” Chandler declared. “I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me. I’m lucky to be loved by you.”
Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Has Made Some Serious Cash as a Teen! Find Out Her Net Worth
Childhood reality star Honey Boo Boo, a.k.a. Alana Thompson, has started taking command of her public presence now that she turned 16. The starlet is best known for appearing on Toddlers and Tiaras in 2012 as a 6-year-old — and it’s clear that her time on television has set her up with a cushy bank account. But exactly how much is she worth?
Anne Heche Car Crash: Salon Owner Recalls Encounter With Actress Moments Before Her Accident
Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday. Minutes before the accident, Heche walked into a salon and bought a red wig. The owner of the Salon recently spoke with ET about that moment before the terrible incident. Glass Hair Design...
Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home
Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
Rumors Claim Britney Spears Has An Irrefutable Prenup To Protect Her $60 Million Fortune From Sam Asghari
Britney Spear allegedly wants to protect her $60 million fortune from her husband, Sam Asghari. According to Us Weekly, Spears already has an irrefutable prenuptial agreement in place. After all, she thinks it would be overwhelming to discuss things with Asghari if they end up divorcing.
Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. In the first shot, the reality star...
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Breaks Down on TV Recalling Final Goodbye With the ‘Grease’ Star
Olivia Newton John’s death on Monday came as a shock to many of her fans. However, it was unsurprising to her family members as the Grease actress had battled breast cancer for the last 30 years. A day following her death, Olivia Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, broke down on TV as she recalled her final goodbye to her aunt.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega to set 'record straight' in defiant message to haters
A new chapter begins for Rosemarie Vega, who shot to fame during her 90 Day Fiancé journey alongside Big Ed. Years later, the Filipino reality star Rose Vega is ready to address the ‘haters’ and speak the truth about her past. Rose shot to fame after appearing...
Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star
Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
Rosie O’Donnell Posts Video Saying She’s ‘Feeling Bad’ for Mocking Anne Heche Before Car Crash
Former The View moderator Rosie O’Donnell is regretting a joke she made about Anne Heche two decades ago in light of the actress’ fiery wreck late last week. Anne Heche suffered severe burns and is in a coma and on ventilator at a Los Angeles hospital. The wreck happened last Friday.
Jennette McCurdy says she cried on the last day of filming 'iCarly' because she was afraid her and Miranda Cosgrove's friendship would end
In her new memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," McCurdy described her and her costar as sisters "without the passive-aggression and weird tensions."
Kelly Ripa’s Son Shows Huge Support for Sister Lola After Exciting Announcement
Kelly Ripa might be remembered for her roles in All My Children, Hope & Faith, and her hosting the daytime show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, nothing appears to matter more to her than family. Over the past few weeks, accusations have surrounded the daytime host who took a break from her duties. While fans continue to speculate, Ripa decided to vacation in the Hamptons with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Soaking up the sun and her love, Ripa took time to celebrate her daughter, Lola, stepping into the music industry. And if a mother’s support isn’t enough, Lola’s brother also took a moment to promote his sister.
‘The Voice’ Finalist Signs Major Recording Contract
A finalist from season 21 of The Voice signs a major recording contract. Jeremy Rosado has a new deal with Capitol Christian Music Group. Rosado grew up in a Puerto Rican family in Queens. His family moved to Tampa when he was 10-years-old and he began singing in his church.
‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Reveals Tattoo That Serves as Her ‘Little Reminder’
Tattoo work can represent a person’s innermost thoughts and feelings. It’s a chance to display the inner workings of your mind in a beautiful piece of art that stays with you forever. They can remind you of those moments in life that define the person you’ve become. Brandi Passante of Storage Wars fame is an advocate of tattoo work. And she recently posted a reminder to herself of the power behind the ink.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Divided Over Matt Amodio’s Return for the Tournament of Champions
Back in July, the hit game show Jeopardy! ended its 38th season with many memorable moments. But while the show won’t return until the fall, that doesn’t mean fans aren’t noticing some minor changes to their popular show. With the new season in production, fans tuned in during the first week of August to watch some of their favorite moments of the tournament. But this year, they watched as the lineup changed. Instead of repeats, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, Michael Davies and his team, decided to “handpick six weeks of some of [their] favorite episodes of the season, featuring [the] closest games, super-champions.”
Honey Boo Boo Shares Adorable Photo With Pumpkin’s Family, Boyfriend Dralin Carswell
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson continues to enjoy her California vacation with her family sans her mom, Mama June Shannon. On Thursday, the 16-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a recent photo taken during her family’s trip to Los Angeles. In the snap, Alana, who has on full makeup and false lashes, is seen smiling while surrounded by the kids of her sister and legal guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 22.
Little People’s Tori Roloff leaks proof about reality show’s future after fans vow to boycott series
LITTLE People, Big World star Tori Roloff has revealed the show's fate after it received harsh reviews from fans. Viewers recently vowed to boycott the series amid the family's feud over the future ownership of Roloff farms. Fans believe Zach Roloff's wife, Tori, 31, may have hinted that the long-running...
