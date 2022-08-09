ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

AOL Corp

Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
The Jewish Press

NY Issues Guidelines for Domestic Terror Prevention Plans

New York State is issuing new guidelines for the development of domestic terrorism prevention plans, the governor’s office announced Tuesday (Aug. 9). The move comes in response to the mass terror attack that took place this past May at a supermarket in Buffalo. Speaking (virtually) at a two-day Threat...
wwnytv.com

State reports Covid death in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state is reporting a new Covid-related death in St. Lawrence County. On Tuesday, the state said 22 people across New York died from the virus, including one in St. Lawrence County. It also reported 5,792 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus.
Kathy Hochul
Power 93.7 WBLK

Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore

Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
wutv29.com

Niagara County IDA signs off $124 million tax break for Amazon warehouse

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency signed off on Amazon’s massive warehouse project in the Town of Niagara this morning, a move that approved more than $120 million in tax breaks for the e-commerce giant. The approval is not sitting well with residents who live...
WIBX 950

These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year

Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Maloney niece victim of gun violence

NEWBURGH – Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, local elected leaders and community advocates celebrated the passage of new gun safety reforms into law as the representative highlighted the impact these reforms will have in communities. Maloney was also joined by his great niece, a victim of gun violence, to share...
