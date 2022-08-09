Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Hochul announces issuance of guidance to support counties' development of domestic terrorism prevention plans
In wake of Buffalo attack, governor issued executive order 18 requiring each county & city of New York to develop plans to confront domestic terrorism, including racially & ethnically motivated violence. √ Summit focused on development of local threat assessment and management teams. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the issuance of...
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
NYS Department of Labor to conduct study on employment rate of transgender New Yorkers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Wednesday that directs the state Department of Labor to conduct a study on the statewide employment rate of transgender individuals in the state in consultation with the Division of Human Rights. The study will be used to determine...
NY Issues Guidelines for Domestic Terror Prevention Plans
New York State is issuing new guidelines for the development of domestic terrorism prevention plans, the governor’s office announced Tuesday (Aug. 9). The move comes in response to the mass terror attack that took place this past May at a supermarket in Buffalo. Speaking (virtually) at a two-day Threat...
AG puts ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia this week on warning
BATAVIA, N.Y. — There is more controversy Tuesday over the ReAwaken America Tour coming to Genesee County this weekend, after a letter sent by the New York State Attorney General to event organizers. The event has featured speakers including former President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and former national...
Don't Say 'Inmate': NY Law Changes Term For Those Housed In State Prisons
Convicted criminals who spend time in New York prisons will no longer be officially referred to as “inmates.”. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law Monday, Aug. 8, that replaces the word “inmate” in state law with “incarcerated individual.”. The governor’s office said the language change...
State reports Covid death in St. Lawrence County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state is reporting a new Covid-related death in St. Lawrence County. On Tuesday, the state said 22 people across New York died from the virus, including one in St. Lawrence County. It also reported 5,792 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus.
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History
New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."
Niagara County Clerk: reminder, pistol permit application rules change Aug. 31
Jastrzemski said those planning to submit an application for a pistol permit must submit it by August 31.
Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore
Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
Catholic Health Home Care holding 'On the Spot' hiring event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a nurse looking for a new job, Catholic Health Home Care is hiring. The company is holding a 'On the Spot' hiring event on Thursday, August 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4201 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. Catholic...
Sister Grace on House of Mercy attacker: ‘We tried getting help for him’
Bello said he understands there may be people out there who want to help or donate in any way they can, but at this time, they are not accepting donations or assistance from the public in any way.
News10NBC Investigates: Some businesses moving out of state, frustrated by increasing premiums and fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s a tough time right now for many businesses. Inflation, supply-chain issues, staffing shortages and a whole lot of increasing insurance premiums and fees are piling up and causing some to pull out of New York State. Anthony DAgoistino owns three childcare schools in...
Niagara County IDA signs off $124 million tax break for Amazon warehouse
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency signed off on Amazon’s massive warehouse project in the Town of Niagara this morning, a move that approved more than $120 million in tax breaks for the e-commerce giant. The approval is not sitting well with residents who live...
Off-duty police officers now prohibited from carrying guns at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry firearms while attending the New York State Fair, according to a memo sent to police departments by the New York State Police. Civilians have long been banned from bringing firearms onto the fairgrounds, but there has...
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year
Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
Maloney niece victim of gun violence
NEWBURGH – Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, local elected leaders and community advocates celebrated the passage of new gun safety reforms into law as the representative highlighted the impact these reforms will have in communities. Maloney was also joined by his great niece, a victim of gun violence, to share...
Phony Buffalo attorney gets 5 years probation and must pay thousands in restitution
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A phony Buffalo attorney will spend five years on probation and need to cough up more than $7,800 in restitution for defrauding his clients. By all outward accounts, 39-year-old Andrew Schnorr was an attorney. He worked for a Buffalo law firm and represented clients in real courtrooms. The only problem was […]
New York faces $7.6 billion deficit following COVID-19 unemployment payouts
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — During the pandemic, New York State borrowed money from the unemployment insurance trust fund. Now, the state owes $7.6 billion back. Portions of the surcharge are being billed to employers in the state, regardless of whether or not they laid anyone off during the pandemic. "It...
