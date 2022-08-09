Penn State loses commitment from four-star Tomarrion Parker

One of Penn State’s many quality additions in the Class of 2023 is no longer currently on board with the Nittany Lions. Tomarrion Parker, a four-star defensive lineman from Alabama, has reportedly backed off his commitment to Penn State.

Parker committed to Penn State in late June, but Chad Simmons from On3 reports other schools remained in pursuit after Parker supposedly closed his recruiting process down. Parker’s commitment at the time was considered a nice recruiting victory out of the SEC recruiting grounds as a handful of SEC schools were hoping to land his commitment.

Now, with Parker no longer committed to Penn State, those SEC suitors are officially back in play. Among the schools said to be interested include Florida , Georgia , and Tennessee . Florida and Georgia have each managed to flip one Penn Stae commitment already in this recruiting cycle, and odds may be increasing it happens again.

According to the On3 report from Simmons, Penn State has not been fully removed from the recruiting process for Parker, but decisions like these rarely lead to a player coming back to his original commitment.

Parker is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports from Phenix City, Alabama. He took an official visit to Penn State on June 17, and committed to the program within a week. He reportedly had an official visit lined up with the Florida Gators in October the weekend the Gators are scheduled to host LSU in Gainesville.

The loss of Parker from the projected Class of 2023 drops Penn State’s national recruiting ranking as a result, although Penn State still owns a top 10 class according to the 247Sports composite team rankings at No. 10, for now.

