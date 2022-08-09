Read full article on original website
Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie
A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her
Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
This Couple Opened The First Ever Black-Owned Campground In Alabama — And Now They’re Encouraging Black People To Hit The Road With RVing
Nathan and Alicia Lawson, the owners of Time Away RV Resort, want to change the narratives for Black people in RVing. The “great outdoors” have historically lacked diversity. Dubbed the “adventure gap” or “nature gap,” the lack of representation in the outdoor space is starting to shift however....
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Lone Wolf Chases Down Herd Of Bighorn Sheep, Drags Slowest One Back Into The Forest
Nature can be one cruel beast. Beautiful but cruel. Something like this is spectacular, rare and violent all in one. A family was driving down the road in Alberta, Canada, near Banff National Park, when they came across a pack of bighorns running on the road with a wolf chasing behind them.
This stunning glamping hotel just opened outside Bryce Canyon National Park
It's the latest in a string of glamping sites known as the "Grand Circle Road Trip."
Meet Crystal, a New Three-Masted Sailing Yacht Concept With Striking Geometric Glazing
The inspiration behind Coquine Design’s latest sailing yacht concept is crystal clear. The shiny new 325-footer, christened Crystal, features geometric glazing on the exterior that mirrors the faceted edges of a gem. This allows the schooner to catch the light like a crystal while cruising the high seas. Beyond glitzy aesthetics, Crystal is a shining example of next-gen engineering. The vessel is fitted with a three-mast DynaRig sailing system that has famously appeared on Perini Navi’s 289-foot Maltese Falcon and Oceanco’s 350-foot Black Pearl. The innovative computer-controlled sail system is based on freestanding carbon masts and yard-arms into which the sails furl. The...
Mountain Biker Nearly Collides With Black Bear On Backcountry Trail
Philippe Schlesser was recently enjoying a peaceful trail ride on his mountain bike in the backcountry of British Columbia. The area near Kamloops, B.C. is known for the beautiful alpine scenery, so the biker was capturing his ride on camera. While moving along the trail, he soon found himself on a collision course with a black bear though.
This Wild West Town in the Black Hills Is the Ultimate Summertime Road Trip
Most American road trips are to destinations like the Grand Canyon or Disney World, but hidden in the Black Hills of South Dakota is an equally worthwhile but underrated spot that’s rich with real-deal wild-west kitsch. The next time your summer vacation takes you to the Badlands or Crazy Horse Memorial, consider a stint in nearby Deadwood, a tiny town filled with saloons, defunct brothels, clamorous casinos, and faux gunfight reenactments from men dressed in period garb. All it takes is a quick stroll down historic Main Street — past the cigar lounges, chainsaw art galleries and coffin photo ops — to discover a slice of Americana you never knew you needed.
This Video of a Bowhunter Stalking a Mule Deer Holed Up in a Barn Is Absolutely Bizarre
In a video originally posted back in 2013, a bowhunter tracks down a mule deer—and you won’t believe what happens next!. In this open habitat environment, it’s certainly plausible that a wild mule deer would find an abandoned barn for shade or to hide from predators. However, the fact that these hunters caught the encounter on film is incredibly rare.
