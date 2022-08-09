ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
SFGate

A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her

Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
Robb Report

Meet Crystal, a New Three-Masted Sailing Yacht Concept With Striking Geometric Glazing

The inspiration behind Coquine Design’s latest sailing yacht concept is crystal clear. The shiny new 325-footer, christened Crystal, features geometric glazing on the exterior that mirrors the faceted edges of a gem. This allows the schooner to catch the light like a crystal while cruising the high seas. Beyond glitzy aesthetics, Crystal is a shining example of next-gen engineering. The vessel is fitted with a three-mast DynaRig sailing system that has famously appeared on Perini Navi’s 289-foot Maltese Falcon and Oceanco’s 350-foot Black Pearl. The innovative computer-controlled sail system is based on freestanding carbon masts and yard-arms into which the sails furl. The...
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Biker Nearly Collides With Black Bear On Backcountry Trail

Philippe Schlesser was recently enjoying a peaceful trail ride on his mountain bike in the backcountry of British Columbia. The area near Kamloops, B.C. is known for the beautiful alpine scenery, so the biker was capturing his ride on camera. While moving along the trail, he soon found himself on a collision course with a black bear though.
InsideHook

This Wild West Town in the Black Hills Is the Ultimate Summertime Road Trip

Most American road trips are to destinations like the Grand Canyon or Disney World, but hidden in the Black Hills of South Dakota is an equally worthwhile but underrated spot that’s rich with real-deal wild-west kitsch. The next time your summer vacation takes you to the Badlands or Crazy Horse Memorial, consider a stint in nearby Deadwood, a tiny town filled with saloons, defunct brothels, clamorous casinos, and faux gunfight reenactments from men dressed in period garb. All it takes is a quick stroll down historic Main Street — past the cigar lounges, chainsaw art galleries and coffin photo ops — to discover a slice of Americana you never knew you needed.
