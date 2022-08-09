Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th
wwnytv.com
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - An arrest has been made in the triple killing of a New Hampshire mom and her two young kids. The suspect is a juvenile. “We’ve never had anything, not even a break-in in the neighborhood,” neighbor Mark Korenkiewicz said. For neighbors in Northfield, it’s...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
manchesterinklink.com
Longtime city restaurateur who retired to Greece arrested on 20-year-old warrant while in NH attending brother’s funeral
MANCHESTER, NH – Charles “Chuck” Kalantzis, a retired restaurateur living in Greece, returned to the Queen City to attend his brother’s funeral only to be arrested on civil warrants concerning debts from more than 21 years ago. Funeral services for his brother Arthur Kalantzis, 73, had...
wgan.com
Maine man charged with interstate stalking for alleged threats against 8-year-old
A school bus driver from Eliot accused of threatening a child was taken into custody on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 39-year-old Michael Chick was assigned to a bus route in Greenland, New Hampshire. He allegedly threatened a child and their family and traveled from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Suspects try to shoplift from South Willow store, then threaten to beat up employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Portland police respond to incident involving 'barricaded subject'
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:40 p.m.:. Sheridan Street was reopened following an incident involving a "barricaded subject" in Portland Thursday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department. The subject was seen being brought to a a cruiser around 4:30 p.m. No further information was released. Original story:. Portland police...
WPFO
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
Deputies: Woman broke into Parsonsfield home with gun, duct tape
PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A Boston woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a York County home with duct tape and a gun, deputies say. The York County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Kinley Macdonald, 41, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of Class A burglary and Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
whdh.com
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
wgan.com
Drug seizure at Portland apartment leads to arrest
Police seized meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from a Portland apartment on Monday. Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss says Portland Police and drug agents searched the apartment on St. John Street on Monday. Investigators seized about 180 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack...
Can You Tell What’s Wrong With This Shaw’s in Scarborough?
I love this old-school Shaw's. But it's set up wrong!. Do you see it? You sure would if you went to enter. The doors are on the wrong side. The exit is on the left and the entrance on the right. 99% of the rest of the world it's the other way around!
wgan.com
Missing 12-year-old located in Portland
UPDATE: Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday evening that Mbacu had been found safe. Portland Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old. The department said Geraldo Mbacu was last seen Monday around 10 a.m. at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue. He’s only been in Portland...
I Was 100% Fooled By the Violinist Scam at Shaw’s in Falmouth
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and several other news stations have reported, is...
NHPR
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
nhbr.com
Rochester hospital sued over failure to provide interpreter services to deaf patient
The family of a deaf patient is suing Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester for not providing her with a sign language interpreter and for relying on her 11-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son to translate their dying mother’s wishes – despite an earlier settlement with the U.S. attorney that it would provide sign language services.
WMUR.com
B-52 bomber crashed into Fremont woods on this day in 1959
FREMONT, N.H. — Wednesday marks 63 years since a B-52 bomber crashed into the woods in Fremont during a training mission. All eight people on board survived. They bailed out of the plane as it went down. Not much was known about the crash until an investigator explored the...
12-Year-Old That May Be Experiencing Mental Health Issues Reported Missing in Maine
Mbacu has been safely located as of 8:30 Monday evening. According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a 12-year-old who is unfamiliar with the area he was last seen in has gone missing. Moss says that the Portland Maine Police Department has issued...
