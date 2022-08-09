ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

1 person dies in small plane crash near Centennial Airport

By Colleen Flynn
 2 days ago

CENTENNIAL, Colo. ( KDVR ) — One person died in a small plane crash near Centennial Airport, authorities said. The victim was the only person on board.

The plane crashed southeast of Centennial Airport, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

SMFR and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of the crash near the FedEx building in the 14200 block of Grasslands Drive.

Man kidnaps woman, gets arrested after she flags down police

There is a small fuel spill but no fire, at this point, SMFR said.

Centennial Airport tweeted that the aircraft was departing eastbound on runway 10, but had no other updates to provide.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be added as they’re received.

