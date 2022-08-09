ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man running from officers was suspect in homicide

ATLANTA - A police chase, a crash, and now the driver of the car that was being pursued is dead. Family members say the driver shot himself. They say law enforcement had been looking for him because the day before he shot and killed his wife. Yellow police tape surrounded...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say

ATLANTA - An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired. The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight. Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Spots in Citizens' Sheriff's Academy going fast

Available spots in the 2022 Citizen’s Sheriff’s Academy are being snapped up quickly, and anyone interested in learning more about the intricacies of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office should register right away. The program, which will take place over seven Thursday nights beginning on Sept. 29, provides...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate shooting at Canton car dealership

CANTON, Ga. - One person was injured in a shooting at a Canton car dealership on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Canton Police arrested a 30-year-old Covington man, Kevon Phillip Duffus, for two counts aggravated assault. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at a Hyundai dealership along Liberty Boulevard. Canton...
CANTON, GA
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

