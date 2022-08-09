Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting car with ex-girlfriend, child inside
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and child. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Marcus Issaih Calhoun, who police said opened fire on a car with his ex-girlfriend and infant child inside. Deputies said...
fox5atlanta.com
Children of 82-year-old woman missing from Coweta County thankful for help, prayers
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The family of an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Senoia on Tuesday morning said they're overwhelmed by the community's effort in searching for the last two days. Nina Lipscomb was last seen on Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office....
fox5atlanta.com
Woman in custody following Cobb County home invasion, another suspect on the run, police say
ATLANTA - An alleged home invasion led to an overnight chase involving several law enforcement agencies. Cobb County police said the chase ended with a woman in custody. A man took off in Atlanta, and police are still searching. Police said sometime before 12:30 a.m., police responded to a home...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
Mom says little girl in critical condition after shot 9 times at GA park
An Atlanta mother says her daughter was shot during a softball game at a park and is now in the hospital in critical condition.
fox5atlanta.com
Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man running from officers was suspect in homicide
ATLANTA - A police chase, a crash, and now the driver of the car that was being pursued is dead. Family members say the driver shot himself. They say law enforcement had been looking for him because the day before he shot and killed his wife. Yellow police tape surrounded...
fox5atlanta.com
1 person in custody in Cobb County home invasion case
Police said the overnight home invasion led to a chase that went to Atlanta. Police arrested a woman and said a man is still on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Reports of armed student leads to lockdown in Lilburn
A school scare in Gwinnett County prompted a lockdown. Police swarmed Bermar High School because of reports of a gun on campus.
fox5atlanta.com
Roads close near Cobb County courthouse to investigate 'suspicious item,' officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - Streets around the Cobb County courthouse complex near Marietta Square are closed on Thursday while police investigate a "suspicious item," according to government officials. Police said the item was sent to one of the buildings. The fire department responded as well as the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say
ATLANTA - An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired. The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight. Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to...
Newnan Times-Herald
Spots in Citizens' Sheriff's Academy going fast
Available spots in the 2022 Citizen’s Sheriff’s Academy are being snapped up quickly, and anyone interested in learning more about the intricacies of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office should register right away. The program, which will take place over seven Thursday nights beginning on Sept. 29, provides...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
Strange man caught on surveillance camera watching Gwinnett teen through bedroom window
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is warning other parents after her surveillance cameras caught a man peeping through her daughter’s bedroom window as she got ready for school. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where neighbors said no one recognized the man. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate shooting at Canton car dealership
CANTON, Ga. - One person was injured in a shooting at a Canton car dealership on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Canton Police arrested a 30-year-old Covington man, Kevon Phillip Duffus, for two counts aggravated assault. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at a Hyundai dealership along Liberty Boulevard. Canton...
fox5atlanta.com
Dashcam captures 'reckless' high-speed chase through yards in Coweta County
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is searching for Brandon Daniel, who led deputies on a pursuit. Law enforcement said two teens were in the car with Daniel.
WTVM
Elementary school lockdown lifted after police search school grounds in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A lockdown was lifted at Fairfax Elementary School in Valley after an alleged suspicious man was walking the school grounds earlier this morning. On August 11, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Valley police received a call of a suspicious male on the grounds of Fairfax Elementary School.
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
CBS 46
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
