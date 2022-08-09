ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Virginia State Police searching for suspects in multiple ATM robbery incidents

By Tannock Blair
 2 days ago

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects in connection to the destruction of multiple bank ATMs in western Virginia.

The first incident reportedly occurred at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, in Dickenson County. An ATM was destroyed in the drive-thru lane of the New Peoples Bank in the 100 block of Main Street in the town of Haysi. According to police, there was no cash stolen.

Judge: Police officer illegally searched Virginia army officer during traffic stop

Police said another incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, in Buchanan County. According to police, an ATM at the New Peoples Bank in the 22400 block of Anchorage Street in the Town of Grundy was destroyed. This time cash was reportedly stolen from the ATM.

Police said they believe that the same three suspects were responsible for both incidents.

A dark-colored 2018-2022 Toyota Camry with Florida license plates was reportedly involved in the Haysi incident. Police also said there is evidence that an F-250 pickup truck was also involved in both thefts.

Anyone with information pertaining to either incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or email a tip to questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

