Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas.

Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy service territory across 14 Kentucky counties.

The project will include a nearly 7,200-mile super-fast fiber-to-the-home network. Conexon Connect also partners in other states such as Georgia, Florida, Colorado and Missouri. To see if the service will be available in your area, visit ConexonConnect.com .

