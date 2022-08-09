ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

Buckingham Sheriff’s Office asks for help from public as county overdoses rise

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjLmU_0hAqUKkq00

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is offering a warning about the increase of overdoses in the county this year, and has reached out to the public for help investigating local drug sales.

According to the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, the county has had 33 reported overdoses, five of which were deadly, in 2022.

Heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and protonitazene usage have all been seen in the county, according to the Sheriff’s Office. First responders have been using an increased amount of Narcan, an overdose reversal treatment, to respond to overdoses. However, some substances, including protonitazene, can be resistant to overdose reversal.

Second lawsuit filed against Gov. Youngkin over tip line records

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information about drug sales within Buckingham County to contact officers so they can begin investigations.

“We are aware that we will not stop the flow of illegal narcotics coming into our county and we understand we will not stop people from using, but we’d like to attempt to slow it down and save lives along the way,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

you so stupid
2d ago

they worried about overdose and Biden is passing out "safe drug use kits". and keeping the border wide open so the cartels and china can send tons of drugs across. they don't care about drug use

Reply
2
Related
cbs19news

Two men accused of Greene County murder

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been charged with murder for a shooting that occurred Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, officials received a 911 call Wednesday regarding a shooting in the Ruckersville area. When deputies arrived, they found...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buckingham County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Buckingham County, VA
WHSV

Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Crimora is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife. Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kelin Pacheco-White was shot...
CRIMORA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Heroin#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC 29 News

VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
CROZET, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County man shot in Charlottesville: Police seeking info on shooting

Charlottesville Police responded to the 400th block of 5th Street S.W. for a report of shots fired on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Officers located several shell casings in the area. Shortly thereafter, police were notified that a victim of the shooting was at the UVA Emergency Room. The victim is a 32-year-old male Augusta County resident who suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs19news

Crews respond to fire in Crozet community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple emergency crews have responded to the scene of a structure fire in Crozet. The fire occurred on Old Trail Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. At this time, there is no word on any injuries or the amount of damage. People are asked...
CROZET, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested 38-year-old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet on multiple alleged weapon offenses. Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Osage Lane on August 5, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The officers started an investigation once arriving on the scene. They determined the identity of the alleged offender, Hampton Lamar Smith.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC12

Fatal crash closes multiple lanes of I-295 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes on I-295 south are closed after a deadly crash in Chesterfield Thursday morning. Chesterfield Police says the crash happened at mile marker 16 near the Meadowville Road overpass. According to VDOT, the right and center lanes are closed. The left lane is open, but...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC 29 News

Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
MINERAL, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy