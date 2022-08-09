Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
Santa Rosa looks to its housing future in updated plan
Santa Rosa will have to build more than four thousand homes, apartments and other dwellings before 2031 to satisfy its state-mandated housing element. But what exactly is a housing element? Every eight years, the state assigns local jurisdictions a certain number of housing units that need to be met. Sonoma County's Housing and Community Development Office says these allocations are based on predictions the state makes about the future needs of the area and population growth. The housing element is the plan the city makes in order to meet these goals, as explained by Amy Lyle, a supervising planner for the...
