ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
John Brannon
Arizona Sports

Little leaguer comforts pitcher after getting hit in the head

Sometimes the innocence of a child can be an example of how adults should act when a mistake is made, especially on the diamond. In Tuesday’s Little League World Series Southwest Regional Championship between Texas East (Pearland) and Oklahoma (Tulsa), an incredible act of compassion and sportsmanship was displayed.
BASEBALL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy