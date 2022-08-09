Read full article on original website
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days
It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With NFL’s Hat Rules
The San Francisco head coach has a “beef” with the league.
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice
Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission
Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Former Browns 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed former first-round pick Danny Shelton to strengthen their defensive line depth ahead of the 2022 season. Shelton was selected by the Browns with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft. After three lackluster seasons in Cleveland, the former Washington standout bounced around the league with the Patriots, Lions and most recently the New York Giants.
Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff
In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
Pete Carroll running 50 yards in his white dad shoes will probably be the most impressive thing about the Seahawks this year
Pete Carroll has gotten this far as an NFL head coach because he earns the respect of his players. He relates to them. He bonds with them. He even plays extremely elaborate practical jokes on them. There seems to be nothing the man won’t do to win over his Seahawks players as he tries to coach a winner.
John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale
John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
2 Broncos first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Denver Broncos had themselves a pretty great offseason. After another disappointing finish under head coach Vic Fangio, the team decided to part ways with the defensive-minded coach. The Broncos decided it was time for the team to find a new identity, one that could potentially be offense-centric. The team...
Comments / 0