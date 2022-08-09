Read full article on original website
Barricaded suspect taken into custody, say police
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are issuing an all clear at the 1400 block of F Avenue due to a barricaded person. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident began as a domestic incident but the victim is now safe. The suspect, Danny Willard...
wach.com
Police arrested man after he barricaded himself in West Columbia Residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department have arrested 51-year-old old Danny Willard Smith after he barricaded himself in a West Columbia Residence. Officials say, West Columbia police responded to a domestic violence call at the 1400 block of F Avenue in West Columbia at 6:30 on Thursday, August 11.
Man arrested after assaulting woman in local Walgreens, Columbia police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
WIS-TV
Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the man was in custody as of 9:45 a.m. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother. Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was...
Here's what happened at the Camden Walmart that led to a police response, unrelated chase
CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
WIS-TV
Early morning officer involved shooting in Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, the lawyer for Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said SLED is investigating. No injuries were reported for any officers involved. The town currently employs...
WIS-TV
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old man has been accused of assaulting a woman in the Devine St. Walgreens around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. According to the Columbia Police Department, Christ Suave Davis is accused of grabbing a 41-year-old woman who was inside the store located on 4467 Devine Street.
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
WIS-TV
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
police1.com
S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
WIS-TV
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff: Deputy injured by teen driving stolen car
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after she was hit by a 17 year old driving a stolen car. Lott says on Tuesday SRT Operator Sarah Merriman and another deputy stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Two Notch Rd.
Richland County jury sentences mother for choking, later death of child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman will spend the next 40 years of her life in prison following a jury's finding that the choking of her own already injured child led to his suffering and eventual death 3 years later. According to a statement from the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office,...
WIS-TV
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County mother has been found guilty of Homicide by Child Abuse in the death of her son Thursday. A jury heard testimony on Shakoya Darby, a woman accused of killing her son, Princeton Adams. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison. On Christmas...
wach.com
"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
Aiken County woman arrested after impersonating judge, received $16,000 after forging signature
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge. Authorities say Eubanks had a fake […]
Sheriff: Gunman who tried to kill Richland deputies had over 900 bullets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a man who fired an assault rifle at his officers last week had a written out plan on how to kill them and had a large supply of ammunition to accomplish his goal. Lott spoke Tuesday to give what he...
