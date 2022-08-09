ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Barricaded suspect taken into custody, say police

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are issuing an all clear at the 1400 block of F Avenue due to a barricaded person. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident began as a domestic incident but the victim is now safe. The suspect, Danny Willard...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the man was in custody as of 9:45 a.m. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother. Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
Here's what happened at the Camden Walmart that led to a police response, unrelated chase

CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
CAMDEN, SC
Early morning officer involved shooting in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, the lawyer for Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said SLED is investigating. No injuries were reported for any officers involved. The town currently employs...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
COLUMBIA, SC
#Shooting#Cpd#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Sunset Drive
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
WIS
Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
COLUMBIA, SC
Sheriff: Teen charged after hitting Richland Co. deputy with stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured while on duty Tuesday at around 10 p.m. Lott said deputies tracked down a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening near the 6000 block of Two Notch Rd. Lott said the 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham drove the vehicle at high speed into one of the responding deputies, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
"Prank" account posing as Lugoff-Elgin student closed

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A young man from Hawaii has been identified by the FBI and Honolulu Police after pretending to be a special needs student and sending school shooting threats, according to Kershaw County deputies. The young man in Hawaii is facing possible prosecution for creating a...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

