Queen Creek, AZ

12news.com

Battle for Arizona Avenue led by dynamic quarterbacks in 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz. — If you're a fan of high school football in the state of Arizona, you are well aware of the Battle for Arizona Avenue. A heated rivalry between not only two of the best programs in the state, but the entire country. The Hamilton-Chandler rivalry is one...
ARIZONA STATE
kslsports.com

Jake Lindsey Joins Grand Canyon University After Leaving Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz scout Jake Lindsey is taking a job with Grand Canyon University’s basketball staff. The program announced the hiring on Tuesday via Twitter. “Jake Lindsey joins GCU’s staff as Director of Player Personnel after three seasons with the Utah Jazz,” the tweet...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
iheart.com

Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location

Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2nd Arizona White Castle set to open in 2023 in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona got its first taste of White Castle three years ago and now, the popular burger chain has announced plans to open another location in Tempe. The Tempe White Castle is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be located at 8755 S, Jewel St., near Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man finally gets rest of apartment deposit

Sex, Teens, and God: The Next Generation of Polygamy in Arizona Part 1. It’s been 11 years since polygamous leader and self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs was found guilty of raping two young girls and sent to a Texas prison cell for what will probably be the rest of his life. Those prison walls, however, have certainly not stopped Jeffs from communicating with his many followers.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

An Anchor to Healing: Brandon Lee, Man of Courage 2023

One might think winning multiple Emmys for your work as a journalist would be the pinnacle of success. But for Phoenix’s Brandon Lee, 42, who is being honored as Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona’s 2023 Man of Courage, those golden awards might not be as life-defining as you would think.
iheart.com

Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Jazz Fest set to hit High Street for 3 days in late October

PHOENIX — High Street in Phoenix will be jumping to tunes come late October, when the Arizona Jazz Festival touches down for a three-day party. Running from Oct. 21-23 at 5415 E High Street, the jazz fest is open to all ages and will feature more than 20 performing artists, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego

JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AZFamily

East Valley cupcake shop serving up sweets since 2009

Smashed cakes, cupcakes, oh my! Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler truly takes the cake. Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But first, she started with marshmallows. Opendoor agrees to pay settlement after allegedly misleading potential home sellers. Updated: 5...
CHANDLER, AZ
aztv.com

Checking Out Crust Simply Italian & The Ostrich in Chandler

The Ostrich, a craft cocktail lounge located in the basement of Crust Simply Italian in downtown Chandler is the perfect night out. Get a feel of the space filled with antique mugshots, chandeliers, ostrich memorabilia inspired by the rich history of the City of Chandler. The Ostrich has an extensive list of popular cocktails, one-of-a-kind cocktails, delicious Italian food from Crust Simply Italian and a retro atmosphere that will transport you back in time. Learn more at theostrichbar.com and crustrestaurants.com.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location

Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

High-end homes dodge falling demand

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
biztoc.com

Docs and sources detail how two men in Phoenix, Arizona ran one of the largest known YouTube music royalty scams, leading to a wire fraud indictment and more

It was hard to miss Jose “Chenel” Medina Teran driving a lime-green Lamborghini Aventador around West Phoenix. With its butterfly doors and leather interior, the garish sports car, which costs upward of $390,000 new, could often be spotted parked outside nightclubs, restaurants and even Walmart. For locals, it served as a quasi-tracking device for Teran’s whereabouts and was a neon reminder of his sudden, outsize wealth. “You knew where he was eating [by where] he was parked,” says Ricardo (a pseudonym to protect his identity), an accomplished entrepreneur in the Arizona city’s growing Latin music business.
PHOENIX, AZ

