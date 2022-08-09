ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, MS

wcbi.com

Clay County officials continue to search for wanted gunman

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been over a week since a man was shot to death in Clay County and the search continues for the gunman. Sheriff Eddie Scott says no arrest has been made in the shooting death of 72-year-old Joe Parker of Houston. Parker, who...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Series of shootings under investigation in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus continue to investigate multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Overall, police reported two injuries. The first incident happened on Friday evening, Aug. 5 on Byrnes Circle, which is near Waterworks Road. Two people reported gunfire. One person reported being shot at. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in 18-wheeler accident

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died Friday morning after being struck by an 18-wheeler in Lowndes County. Emergency responders said it happened on Highway 45 Alternate northbound. It was near Sam Hill Road between Artesia and Crawford. Deputies and MHP responded. This is a developing story and will...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County

A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Macon, MS
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 08_11_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Derriko D. Brooks. Brooks is a 21-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 177 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department where...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Starkville man receives 20-year sentence for 2019 death of mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man received a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and exploitation of a vulnerable person. According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Moore’s charges stemmed from the April 2019 death of his mother. “In Mrs. Moore’s final...
STARKVILLE, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Boyd sentenced to life without parole

Marlon Boyd of Philadelphia was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his capital murder conviction in Circuit Court last month,. Boyd, 20, of Philadelphia, was found guilty in the March 20, 2021, slaying death of 27-year-old Desmond Davis of Philadelphia in an early-morning robbery at the Western Motel on south Holland Avenue.
WTOK-TV

Truck driver dies in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that tied up traffic on the interstate in Sumter County Tuesday claimed the life of a Louisiana man. Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another tractor-trailer. Officials said Joseph was not wearing a seatbelt. The collision...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
kicks96news.com

Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala

ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

27 marijuana plants seized from garden

A Preston man has been arrested after the authorities seized just under 30 mature marijuana plants growing in a vegetable garden outside his mobile home, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Ricky Leon Files, 67, 16460 Highway 21 north, Preston, was arrested and charged with manufacture of a controlled substance.
Neshoba Democrat

Accused drug dealer sentenced in meth case

A Neshoba County woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation after earlier this year pleading guilty, federal officials announced last Thursday. Winter Kate Lewis 32, of the Pearl River community on the Choctaw Indian Reservation,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $50,000. TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2. UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0. AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Aggravated Assault, Grand Larceny, and Many Burglaries in Attala and Leake

SAMANTHA H ALEXANDER, 28, of Ethel, Grand Larceny, ACSO. Bond $5,000. JENNARA D BOLLIN, 27, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0. TIMOTHY BRAY, 33, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Failure of Convicted Felon to Register with Chief of Police / Sheriff, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $20,000, $10,000, $1,000, $1,000.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Attorney General Fitch secures Manslaughter plea in case of neglect and exploitation of a ﻿vulnerable adult

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Last Thursday, Jeffrey Moore of Starkville, Mississippi pled guilty and was sentenced on one count of Culpable Negligence Manslaughter and one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens. The charges stem from the April 2019 death of Moore’s mother.
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

One man killed in his car in Meridian murder

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
WTOK-TV

Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian early next week. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will be working on replacing a westbound bridge Monday, Aug. 15. The shift will happen by 12 noon that day. Westbound traffic will shift to the median detour...
MERIDIAN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

School Safety: Area law enforcement train rigorously to respond to active shooter events

Editor’s Note: Coming into the 2022-23 school year, The Dispatch spoke with public school parents, teachers and staff, as well as law enforcement and other sources, about how districts prepare for active shooter situations. These are the final installments of a multi-part series exploring school protocols and training, as well as the costs and benefits of the types of training teachers, students and law enforcement officers receive.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

