Bruceville-eddy, TX

fox44news.com

29-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Charges in I-35 Pursuit

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At around 12:57 p.m., A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic for a speeding violation on I-35. As the Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and began to evade the State Trooper.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX
KWTX

Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
FORT HOOD, TX
KWTX

Texas state police can keep Uvalde records secret for now, judge rules

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A state district judge ruled Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety does not have to turn over records related to the Uvalde school shooting sought by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who had sued the state police in hopes of securing them. The order by Travis County...
UVALDE, TX
News Channel 25

Law enforcement agencies execute federal warrant on Fort Hood, suspect arrested

Law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood "without incident" Thursday night. The Fort Hood press center said a military police operation was successfully completed at 9 p.m. "A federal warrant was executed by multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies with the suspect...
FORT HOOD, TX
Q92

Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop

San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Texas gas prices lowest in the nation under $4

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas gas prices are now the lowest in the nation, according to AAA Texas. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel while the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.99. Of the major...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire

ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have contained the fire that destroyed the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The home is located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3...
ORANGE, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE

