29-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Charges in I-35 Pursuit
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At around 12:57 p.m., A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic for a speeding violation on I-35. As the Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and began to evade the State Trooper.
KWTX
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
KWTX
Texas state police can keep Uvalde records secret for now, judge rules
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A state district judge ruled Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety does not have to turn over records related to the Uvalde school shooting sought by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who had sued the state police in hopes of securing them. The order by Travis County...
News Channel 25
Law enforcement agencies execute federal warrant on Fort Hood, suspect arrested
Law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood "without incident" Thursday night. The Fort Hood press center said a military police operation was successfully completed at 9 p.m. "A federal warrant was executed by multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies with the suspect...
Texas nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
WOWT
Two Nebraskans face drug charges for allegedly selling close to a school
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are in Gage County Jail Tuesday. Authorities say one of them sold drugs not far from a school. The Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore police say they executed a search warrant at a home. Police arrested Alyssa Kearn, 24. Kearn is...
Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop
San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
KWTX
Texas gas prices lowest in the nation under $4
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas gas prices are now the lowest in the nation, according to AAA Texas. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel while the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.99. Of the major...
More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers
Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
KHOU
Texas home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire
ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have contained the fire that destroyed the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The home is located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3...
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
KWTX
‘What would I need to take’: Volunteer group to offer class helping with emergency response
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Preparing for the worst may be on a lot of minds, especially as wildfire activity continues. Though Wednesday’s rain was needed, it is not enough to put Central Texans out of danger. Because emergencies could start up at a moments notice, one area volunteer group is reaching out to residents.
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
