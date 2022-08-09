ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna is pushing to make music with her close friend Britney Spears

By Maria Loreto
 2 days ago

Britney Spears is back to making music! The singer has announced a collaboration with Elton John , marking her first musical release since 2020.

According to a source, this is only the beginning for Spears, with there being a long roster of artists hoping to collaborate with her, among them, Madonna .

Madonna is the latest star to show support to Britney Spears publicly

Britney Spears sings ‘Vogue’ with Madonna, Selena Gomez, and more iconic moments at her wedding

A source spoke to HollywoodLife and explained that Spears’ reentry to music has a lot of musicians excited. In the case of Madonna, it presents the perfect opportunity for the two long time friends to collaborate with each other. “The two of them are close friends and Madonna has been trying to get Britney to do a track with her for quite some time now, but now that she saw the doors were open, she has really been pushing for it for reals,” said the source. “Britney has not accepted the offer but of course she has considered it. Madonna is an icon and Britney is starting to realize, again, that so is she.”

Madonna and Britney Spears have collaborated to great success in the past, being two of pop’s largest icons. In the year 2003, the two released the song “Me Against The Music,” which proved to be greatly successful. Following their collaboration, the two remained great friends, with Madonna attending Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari and offering her support through ups and downs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113oPg_0hAqT4gG00 GettyImages
Britney Spears and Madonna performing in Los Angeles.

Back when the news of Spears’ conservatorship were being released, Madonna publicly supported her friend and spread the news over her social media. “Give this woman her life back,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories. “Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

