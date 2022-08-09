this show continues to transcend generations...homespun humor with generous helpings of family values...it serves me well as a parent having watched it so many times with my sons as a single dad...love thy neighbor, golden rule.lest ye be judged...all that...epic stuff
Don't try to remake" The Incredible Mr. Limpet" Without Don, you won't be able to do it Justice. It's just fine the way it is.
Better was cool but I loved my boy Otis Campbell, the best cow rider in Mayberry
Comments / 31