Greene County, TN

WJHL

Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Blount Co. deputies searching for missing Clinton man

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced they were searching for a missing man who was last seen in Louisville Wednesday night, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The car and personal belongings of Clinton resident, 58-year-old Anthony Chris Haynes, were found on private property on Little...
CLINTON, TN
WJHL

Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mountains Festival returning to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Our region is a perfect place to get outdoors and a festival dedicated to all activities outside is happening soon in Johnson City. Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on what this year’s festival will have to offer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. Sheriff elected into VP role for sheriff’s association

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will be taking on a statewide leadership role. Sheriff Cassidy will serve as Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Division I, and represent sheriffs in northeast Tennessee. According to the announcement, Cassidy was elected in a vote held […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

No Bloomingdale school bus bomb found, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says

BLOOMINGDALE — A reported school bus bomb in the Bloomingdale community was investigated on Thursday afternoon but no bomb was found, a law enforcement official said. “This afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a call was received from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community in reference to an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb,” said a statement emailed more than two hours later by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt.
BLOOMINGDALE, TN
WJHL

Southern Craft continues normal hours after cause of fire discovered

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the cause of a fire in the walls of Southern Craft BBQ’s Watauga Lake location was discovered, restaurant operators said the business will resume normal operation. The fire, which began early Monday afternoon, burned inside of an exterior wall before being extinguished by fire crews. Restaurant operator Rafael Zabala […]
WATAUGA, TN
Claiborne Progress

Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more

Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN

