Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
Abandoned Mine Land emergencies declared in Wise County following heavy rainfall
POUND, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Energy has declared two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies after recent heavy rainfall in Wise County. The rain caused problems with subsidence and drainage from historic coal mining operations. An underground mine subsided, causing a 15-foot-deep void close to two homes on...
Blount Co. deputies searching for missing Clinton man
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced they were searching for a missing man who was last seen in Louisville Wednesday night, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The car and personal belongings of Clinton resident, 58-year-old Anthony Chris Haynes, were found on private property on Little...
Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Meet the Mountains Festival returning to Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Our region is a perfect place to get outdoors and a festival dedicated to all activities outside is happening soon in Johnson City. Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on what this year’s festival will have to offer.
Two injured in crash on US-11W in Grainger County
Two people were injured in a car crash near the west of Accommodation Road Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
Sullivan Co. Sheriff elected into VP role for sheriff’s association
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will be taking on a statewide leadership role. Sheriff Cassidy will serve as Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, Division I, and represent sheriffs in northeast Tennessee. According to the announcement, Cassidy was elected in a vote held […]
Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus bomb threat
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus driver received a bomb threat Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb. The bus driver took […]
Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
No Bloomingdale school bus bomb found, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says
BLOOMINGDALE — A reported school bus bomb in the Bloomingdale community was investigated on Thursday afternoon but no bomb was found, a law enforcement official said. “This afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a call was received from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community in reference to an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb,” said a statement emailed more than two hours later by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt.
Southern Craft continues normal hours after cause of fire discovered
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the cause of a fire in the walls of Southern Craft BBQ’s Watauga Lake location was discovered, restaurant operators said the business will resume normal operation. The fire, which began early Monday afternoon, burned inside of an exterior wall before being extinguished by fire crews. Restaurant operator Rafael Zabala […]
One dead after rollover crash in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single truck collision that left one person dead.
Vehicular homicide charges in 2021 death of ETSU grad that followed long police chase
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver whose car allegedly rammed another vehicle at the end of a 22-mile-long December 2021 police pursuit — resulting in the other driver’s death — has been indicted for vehicular homicide. Tusculum Police had pursued Christian James Morrow, 22, from Tusculum through Jonesborough and onto West Market Street before the […]
East Tenn. deputy in ICU after saving wife from being hit by pickup
An Anderson County Sheriff's deputy is fighting for his life after his wife says they were both hit by a speeding pickup truck.
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more
Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
Juveniles arrested after church in Sullivan County burglarized, vandalized
BLOUNTVILLE — Vandalism to Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, in the Bloomingdale area of Sullivan County left the church's interior with an estimated $11,000 worth of damage, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office issued the following information Wednesday afternoon:
