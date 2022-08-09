BLOOMINGDALE — A reported school bus bomb in the Bloomingdale community was investigated on Thursday afternoon but no bomb was found, a law enforcement official said. “This afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a call was received from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community in reference to an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb,” said a statement emailed more than two hours later by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt.

BLOOMINGDALE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO