Effective: 2022-08-12 10:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona West Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 430 PM MST Friday. * At 1025 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, particularly at low-water crossings along Highway 95. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quartzsite. This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 104 and 112. AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 10 and 19. This includes the following streams and drainages Cholla Wash, La, Kaiser Wash, Scaddan Wash, Smith Wash, Tyson Wash, Paz Wash, La, Goodman Wash, Ehrenberg Wash, French Creek, Plomosa Wash, Apache Wash, Weaver Wash, Colorado River and Poormans Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO