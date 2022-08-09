Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 10:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona West Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 430 PM MST Friday. * At 1025 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, particularly at low-water crossings along Highway 95. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quartzsite. This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 104 and 112. AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 10 and 19. This includes the following streams and drainages Cholla Wash, La, Kaiser Wash, Scaddan Wash, Smith Wash, Tyson Wash, Paz Wash, La, Goodman Wash, Ehrenberg Wash, French Creek, Plomosa Wash, Apache Wash, Weaver Wash, Colorado River and Poormans Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 08:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central La Paz and northwestern Yuma Counties through 1030 AM MST At 943 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Quartzsite, or 40 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Quartzsite and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 6 and 26. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 88 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Parker Valley by NWS
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz by NWS
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County by NWS
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 08:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central La Paz; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Parker Valley; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered coverage of slow moving thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will result in an increased risk of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
