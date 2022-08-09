Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In
When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Hypebae
Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna
Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune
American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashanti Is Blazing In A Gucci One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit
The summer heat has nothing on Ashanti!
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
A woman who visited Ezra Miller's Airbnb in Iceland said everyone there seemed 'hypnotized'
In an investigation into the actor's behavior, sources told Insider there were rumors in Iceland that Miller was running a cult out of their Airbnb.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Denise Dowse Is ‘in a Coma’ Due to a ‘Virulent Form of Meningitis’
Denise Dowse’s sister, Tracey Dowse, has revealed the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is fighting for her health in a coma after being hospitalized for meningitis. Tracey took to social media on Sunday, August 7, to share the news with “family and friends,” while asking for “support and prayers” for the Insecure alum, 64. "As many […]
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$AP Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby
Rihanna, 34, showed off her post-baby body during a recent outing to Whole Foods in New York City, NY, and she looked great! The singer wore a yellow top under a blue and black coat, black shorts, and white sneakers during the trip as her boyfriend and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, 33, walked beside her. She also wore a yellow baseball cap as her curly hair was down.
People
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart celebrates turning 81 with sultry selfie and ‘too much’ chardonnay
Martha Stewart is ringing in 81 with a rare selfie and "a bit too much" chardonnay. The renowned chef posted a puckered-up photograph of herself, appearing to be fully reclined, to her Instagram page before celebrating the "big" birthday dinner. "We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too...
Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style
Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs, saying he was driven to create clothes that "bring beauty and joy" after witnessing the horrors of Hiroshima. I have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy," Miyake wrote.
Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends
Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it. Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut
Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover
Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details. The look...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 1