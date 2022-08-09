Natrona County Commission approves ARPA grant certification, state grant application for new Health Department building

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation regarding the subsidy the city provides to allow Hogadon Basin Ski Area to operate. Hogadon’s total revenue during the 2021–2022 winter season was $619,636 compared with total expenses of $886,806.05. While the total amount of the subsidy of $324,419.63 was not the lowest over the past five seasons, the proportion of revenues to expenses equaled a 70% cost recovery, the greatest cost recovery rate since at least 2018:

