ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Commission approves ARPA grant certification, state grant application for new Health Department building

By Sara Sammons
oilcity.news
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Lusby Public Access Area road to close near Casper for maintenance

CASPER, Wyo. — The road to the Lusby Public Access Area southwest of Casper will close from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for maintenance, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The maintenance project is expected to begin on Monday, with the...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
Natrona County, WY
Government
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Hogadon’s night skiing generated ~$29K in profits; selling naming rights could help improve Casper’s cost recovery

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation regarding the subsidy the city provides to allow Hogadon Basin Ski Area to operate. Hogadon’s total revenue during the 2021–2022 winter season was $619,636 compared with total expenses of $886,806.05. While the total amount of the subsidy of $324,419.63 was not the lowest over the past five seasons, the proportion of revenues to expenses equaled a 70% cost recovery, the greatest cost recovery rate since at least 2018:
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to Wyoming Food for Thought Project

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project announced it had received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. The donation is part of First Interstate’s new “Believe in Local” grant campaign. Wyoming Food for Thought Project will use the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (7/29/22–8/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 29 through Aug. 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#County Attorney#Grant Money#American#The County Commission
oilcity.news

Natrona schools resume normal summer school activity Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday morning, the Natrona County School District said it is resuming ordinary summer school building and activity operations after implementing heightened safety measures on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert for a person of interest involved in...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge

The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court initial appearances (8/9/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Bird Rides: Nearly 18K scooter rides in first year in Casper; ~6.01 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided

CASPER, Wyo. — After launching in August 2021, Bird Rides, Inc. is completing its first year of offering dockless scooter rentals in Casper. The company saw nearly 18,000 individual rides in its first year in the Oil City, Bird Account Manager Taylor Kenney told the Casper City Council on Tuesday. Bird has a fleet of 200 scooters in Casper, with an average of about 100 on the street at any given time.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located

Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...

Comments / 0

Community Policy