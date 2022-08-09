Natrona County Commission approves ARPA grant certification, state grant application for new Health Department building

Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Casper’s Downtown Development Authority considering new grant program to help business owners
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Downtown Development Authority of Casper’s Board of Directors discussed some ideas about some new ways the DDA might be able to support downtown businesses and property owners. The DDA receives funding from a mill levy on property owners within the district, a...
oilcity.news
From broken dumpster locks to drug use, Casper’s DDA looking to start conversation about homelessness issues
CASPER, Wyo. — Some members of the Downtown Development Authority of Casper’s Board of Directors want to start some conversations with the City of Casper and groups like the Wyoming Rescue Mission about homelessness. On Wednesday, several board members talked about some problems they have seen near their...
oilcity.news
Lusby Public Access Area road to close near Casper for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — The road to the Lusby Public Access Area southwest of Casper will close from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for maintenance, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The maintenance project is expected to begin on Monday, with the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/3/22–8/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Natrona County schools issue ‘controlled access’ notice today due to ‘law enforcement situation’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District said on social media this morning that it is working with local law enforcement with summer school programs due to a “law enforcement situation” in the area. “We are working in the district with [the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office]...
oilcity.news
Hogadon’s night skiing generated ~$29K in profits; selling naming rights could help improve Casper’s cost recovery
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation regarding the subsidy the city provides to allow Hogadon Basin Ski Area to operate. Hogadon’s total revenue during the 2021–2022 winter season was $619,636 compared with total expenses of $886,806.05. While the total amount of the subsidy of $324,419.63 was not the lowest over the past five seasons, the proportion of revenues to expenses equaled a 70% cost recovery, the greatest cost recovery rate since at least 2018:
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to Wyoming Food for Thought Project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project announced it had received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. The donation is part of First Interstate’s new “Believe in Local” grant campaign. Wyoming Food for Thought Project will use the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (7/29/22–8/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 29 through Aug. 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Natrona schools resume normal summer school activity Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday morning, the Natrona County School District said it is resuming ordinary summer school building and activity operations after implementing heightened safety measures on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert for a person of interest involved in...
oilcity.news
Person of interest in Natrona County double homicide was escapee from state work release
CASPER, Wyo. — The person of interest in an ongoing double homicide investigation in Natrona County was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette on Aug. 4, according to a warrant issued by the Wyoming Department of Corrections. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the homicide...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire on patrol status with minimal activity in Wyoming; containment at 60%
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire has been experiencing minimal fire behavior in recent days and was put on patrol status on Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland. The fire is listed as 60% contained at 839...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court initial appearances (8/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas...
oilcity.news
Bird Rides: Nearly 18K scooter rides in first year in Casper; ~6.01 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided
CASPER, Wyo. — After launching in August 2021, Bird Rides, Inc. is completing its first year of offering dockless scooter rentals in Casper. The company saw nearly 18,000 individual rides in its first year in the Oil City, Bird Account Manager Taylor Kenney told the Casper City Council on Tuesday. Bird has a fleet of 200 scooters in Casper, with an average of about 100 on the street at any given time.
oilcity.news
Trails Center screening new ‘Battle of Red Buttes’ as 20th anniversary in Casper celebrations continue
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center started screening its new documentary “The Battle of Red Buttes” on Wednesday and will offer showings throughout each day through the end of 2022. The Rimrock Historic and Recreational Area west of Casper is home to the site...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
oilcity.news
Cause of Wednesday night’s 16-acre Casper subdivision wildfire under investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of a wildfire that burned some 16 acres of grassland in a Casper subdivision Wednesday night is under investigation, according to a release from Casper Fire-EMS. The fire off Puma Drive in the Wolf Creek neighborhood was called in at around 9:30 p.m. on...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
Comments / 0