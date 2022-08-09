Read full article on original website
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/3/22–8/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (7/29/22–8/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 29 through Aug. 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
From broken dumpster locks to drug use, Casper’s DDA looking to start conversation about homelessness issues
CASPER, Wyo. — Some members of the Downtown Development Authority of Casper’s Board of Directors want to start some conversations with the City of Casper and groups like the Wyoming Rescue Mission about homelessness. On Wednesday, several board members talked about some problems they have seen near their...
wyo4news.com
Person of interest issued a warrant on the morning of August 5, 2022
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Offender Young was sentenced on March 17, 2021, for Unlawful Manufacture/ Delivery of Schedule I or II Drugs and sentenced to 3 to 5 years by Judge Fenn in the Fomih Wyoming Judicial District in Sheridan County, WY. Offender Young completed the required programming while incarcerated....
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council talking scooters, armored police vehicle, Hogadon subsidy and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss topics ranging from an update regarding Bird Rides dockless scooters to the proposed purchase of an armored police vehicle to discussion about the subsidy for Hogadon Basin Ski Area and more. With Bird Rides, Inc. completing its first...
Natrona County School District Cautions School Access Today
The Natrona County School District and local law enforcement agencies have implemented a controlled access and heightened awareness at the district's schools and buildings on Wednesday. The controlled access advisory is due to "a law enforcement situation in the greater Casper community," according to the district's statement. The district said...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court initial appearances (8/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Natrona County schools issue ‘controlled access’ notice today due to ‘law enforcement situation’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District said on social media this morning that it is working with local law enforcement with summer school programs due to a “law enforcement situation” in the area. “We are working in the district with [the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office]...
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to Wyoming Food for Thought Project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project announced it had received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. The donation is part of First Interstate’s new “Believe in Local” grant campaign. Wyoming Food for Thought Project will use the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
cowboystatedaily.com
Man In Custody And Considered Person Of Interest In Casper Double Homicide
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man is in custody following an overnight search connected to a double homicide in Natrona County late Tuesday night. Luke Thomas Young, 26, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths...
oilcity.news
Lusby Public Access Area road to close near Casper for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — The road to the Lusby Public Access Area southwest of Casper will close from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for maintenance, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The maintenance project is expected to begin on Monday, with the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Commission approves ARPA grant certification, state grant application for new Health Department building
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Commissioners held a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 to vote on two resolutions, one to approve a certification statement for an American Rescue Plan Act Health and Human Services grant, and the other to authorize the submission of a grant request for construction of a new health department building.
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
oilcity.news
Release: UW survey shows Hageman with nearly 30-point lead over Cheney
CASPER, Wyo. — A survey by the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey Analysis Center suggests that Wyoming Rep. candidate Harriet Hageman is leading incumbent Liz Cheney by nearly 30 points ahead of next week’s primary election. According to the release, the survey was conducted July 25–Aug. 6,...
wyo4news.com
Person of interest has been located
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
cutoday.info
Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge
CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
oilcity.news
Trails Center screening new ‘Battle of Red Buttes’ as 20th anniversary in Casper celebrations continue
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center started screening its new documentary “The Battle of Red Buttes” on Wednesday and will offer showings throughout each day through the end of 2022. The Rimrock Historic and Recreational Area west of Casper is home to the site...
