Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (7/29/22–8/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 29 through Aug. 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
K2 Radio

Natrona County School District Cautions School Access Today

The Natrona County School District and local law enforcement agencies have implemented a controlled access and heightened awareness at the district's schools and buildings on Wednesday. The controlled access advisory is due to "a law enforcement situation in the greater Casper community," according to the district's statement. The district said...
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court initial appearances (8/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas...
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news

First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to Wyoming Food for Thought Project

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project announced it had received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. The donation is part of First Interstate’s new “Believe in Local” grant campaign. Wyoming Food for Thought Project will use the...
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
cowboystatedaily.com

Man In Custody And Considered Person Of Interest In Casper Double Homicide

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man is in custody following an overnight search connected to a double homicide in Natrona County late Tuesday night. Luke Thomas Young, 26, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths...
oilcity.news

Lusby Public Access Area road to close near Casper for maintenance

CASPER, Wyo. — The road to the Lusby Public Access Area southwest of Casper will close from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for maintenance, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The maintenance project is expected to begin on Monday, with the...
oilcity.news

Natrona County Commission approves ARPA grant certification, state grant application for new Health Department building

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Commissioners held a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 to vote on two resolutions, one to approve a certification statement for an American Rescue Plan Act Health and Human Services grant, and the other to authorize the submission of a grant request for construction of a new health department building.
K2 Radio

Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located

Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
oilcity.news

Release: UW survey shows Hageman with nearly 30-point lead over Cheney

CASPER, Wyo. — A survey by the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey Analysis Center suggests that Wyoming Rep. candidate Harriet Hageman is leading incumbent Liz Cheney by nearly 30 points ahead of next week’s primary election. According to the release, the survey was conducted July 25–Aug. 6,...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Person of interest has been located

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
cutoday.info

Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge

CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
