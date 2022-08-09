Read full article on original website
WSET
Shots fired, suspect arrested after Elm Avenue incident
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department urged citizens early Friday morning to avoid the Elm Avenue area due to an active incident. RPD responded to a report of possible shots fired at 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officers entered the premise of a multi-level dwelling unit to conduct a well-being check.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man found lying in yard with gunshot wounds
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday. Police were notified just after 7 in the evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect arrested after SW Roanoke bank robbery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police arrested Brian N. Brown, 39 of Roanoke, Tuesday after an alleged bank robbery at the HomeTrust Bank located at 2820 Brambleton Avenue SW. According to the department, the city’s E-911 Center notified police at around 9:15 a.m. of a report of a possible bank robbery at the location. Police concluded the suspect was no longer at the scene and immediately put a perimeter in place.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. All the squad’s members are on suspension. Officials have not filed any charges. In a statement, Roanoke County’s public information...
WSET
One person trapped in car rescued in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle crash with reported entrapment and injuries Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at Shady Knoll Avenue. When the department arrived on the scene they said the car was off the road and in a small creek.
wfxrtv.com
Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
WSET
Deputy wakes up woman sleeping in her car, gets slapped: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A deputy checking on a woman who was asleep inside her parked car was slapped after waking her up, according to the sheriff's office. On Saturday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check of a female at the Dollar General on Wards Road.
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
WSLS
41-year-old man dead after crash in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 41-year-old man is dead after a crash in Alleghany County, according to the Virginia State Police. On Wednesday around 9:45 a.m., police said a Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629 near Whispering Circle when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
wfxrtv.com
Police identify man found dead in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, police shared the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Roanoke County last week. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 about a dead man in the 2000 block of Hardy Road.
WSET
Roanoke man found dead on Hardy Road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday Roanoke County Police received reports of a deceased man found in the 2000 block of Hardy Road, law enforcement says. Although no details are public about the man's death, Roanoke County Police said no evidence of foul play was discovered. The man was...
Caswell County deputy shot multiple times, suspect barricaded surrenders
A Caswell County sheriff's deputy was struck by gunfire multiple times Wednesday morning while delivering a domestic violence protection order, according to Sheriff Tony Durden Jr.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Danville
The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Monday morning. The shooting happened on Monday around 8:41 p.m. near the D building of apartments on 1321 Piney Forest Road, and one man sustained what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. After a short foot...
WSET
Sgt. Claytor retires from LPD after 26 years of service
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department celebrated the retirement of Sgt. Claytor, who has served the department for twenty-six years. The department said his tasks over the years included patrol and narcotics investigations. He is also a certified negotiator on the crisis negotiations team. He finished up...
WSET
28-year-old reported missing in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — There is a missing person in the Rocky Mount area. The office of the Sheriff, communications center received a call Monday for this report. The office identified the missing person as 28-year-old Phillip Mills. The center said that Mills was last seen Sunday at...
WSET
Felony charges dropped against NC man over Amherst teen's shooting death
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man's felony charges were dropped over an investigation into a May 2021 incident that left a 17-year-old dead. This is according to court documents filed in Amherst General District Court. Michael Boone, 31, was previously charged with the following felonies:. Shooting...
Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
NC sheriff's deputy shot trying to serve domestic violence order, officers now in standoff with barricaded Semora man
Semora, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times while serving domestic violence protection order spurring an hours-long standoff between an armed man and dozens of law enforcement officers. Caswell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora Wednesday just before...
WSET
Man and 2 children injured after car overturns in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man and two children were injured following a crash in Roanoke County on Thursday morning. Roanoke County Police said the crash happened in the 6000 block of Merriman Road, just before 8 a.m. Officials said the driver of the vehicle overcorrected, causing the...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
