Bedford County, VA

WSET

Shots fired, suspect arrested after Elm Avenue incident

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department urged citizens early Friday morning to avoid the Elm Avenue area due to an active incident. RPD responded to a report of possible shots fired at 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officers entered the premise of a multi-level dwelling unit to conduct a well-being check.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man found lying in yard with gunshot wounds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday. Police were notified just after 7 in the evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect arrested after SW Roanoke bank robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police arrested Brian N. Brown, 39 of Roanoke, Tuesday after an alleged bank robbery at the HomeTrust Bank located at 2820 Brambleton Avenue SW. According to the department, the city’s E-911 Center notified police at around 9:15 a.m. of a report of a possible bank robbery at the location. Police concluded the suspect was no longer at the scene and immediately put a perimeter in place.
ROANOKE, VA
County
Bedford County, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Huddleston, VA
Bedford County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WSET

One person trapped in car rescued in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle crash with reported entrapment and injuries Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at Shady Knoll Avenue. When the department arrived on the scene they said the car was off the road and in a small creek.
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

41-year-old man dead after crash in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 41-year-old man is dead after a crash in Alleghany County, according to the Virginia State Police. On Wednesday around 9:45 a.m., police said a Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629 near Whispering Circle when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police identify man found dead in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, police shared the identity of a man whose body was discovered in Roanoke County last week. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a call came in at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 about a dead man in the 2000 block of Hardy Road.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke man found dead on Hardy Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday Roanoke County Police received reports of a deceased man found in the 2000 block of Hardy Road, law enforcement says. Although no details are public about the man's death, Roanoke County Police said no evidence of foul play was discovered. The man was...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Public Safety
WSLS

Man arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Danville

The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Monday morning. The shooting happened on Monday around 8:41 p.m. near the D building of apartments on 1321 Piney Forest Road, and one man sustained what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. After a short foot...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Sgt. Claytor retires from LPD after 26 years of service

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department celebrated the retirement of Sgt. Claytor, who has served the department for twenty-six years. The department said his tasks over the years included patrol and narcotics investigations. He is also a certified negotiator on the crisis negotiations team. He finished up...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

28-year-old reported missing in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — There is a missing person in the Rocky Mount area. The office of the Sheriff, communications center received a call Monday for this report. The office identified the missing person as 28-year-old Phillip Mills. The center said that Mills was last seen Sunday at...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

